International Game Technology PLC Investors: Company Investigated by the Portnoy Law Firm

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises International Game Technology PLC (“IGT” or “the Company”) (NYSE: IGT) investors that the firm has initiated an investigation into possible securities fraud and may file a class action on behalf of investors. International Game Technology investors that lost money on their investment are encouraged to contact Lesley Portnoy, Esq.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. IGT announced in a press release issued on August 9, 2022, that “an agreement in principle to settle the Benson v. DoubleDown Interactive LLC, et. al. lawsuit and associated proceedings (the 'Benson Matters')." The Company added, "a total of $415 million will be paid into a settlement fund of which IGT's subsidiaries will contribute $269.75 million" and that "as a result of the settlement agreement, IGT will accrue a $119.75 million non-operating expense in the third quarter related to the incremental loss associated with the Benson Matters and related claims between IGT and DoubleDown and their respective subsidiaries and affiliates ($150 million was accrued in the second quarter)."

