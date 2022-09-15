Broadband Buildout and Fiber Investment Nationwide Driving Strong Demand for Synchronoss spatialSUITE

Synchronoss to Showcase Automated End-to-End Network Design and Asset Management Platform at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo in Philadelphia

/EIN News/ -- BRIDGEWATER, N.J., Sept. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (“Synchronoss” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: SNCR), a global leader and innovator in cloud, messaging and digital products and platforms, today announced that it will showcase its spatialSUITE platform at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo in Philadelphia (September 19-22).

Synchronoss spatialSUITE provides a comprehensive toolset for network design and infrastructure management. It is widely used to reduce planning and design cycles and overall project cost, of existing networks as well as rollout of new initiatives, including those funded by the Rural Digital Opportunity Fund (RDOF). Synchronoss spatialSUITE provides RDOF award recipients the tools necessary to meet RDOF technical design and reporting requirements, and scales for deployment requirements from large scale on-premises licensed deployments, to any size managed Cloud deployments.

From automated design to operationalizing network data, spatialSUITE today supports 80 million connected customers, $10B in annual CapEx, and over 400,000 miles of fiber.

“With unprecedented investment in broadband expansion taking place, we’re thrilled to be helping the world’s leading providers bring reliable internet service to as many people as possible within dramatically reduced timeframes,” said Jeff Gill, SVP & General Manager, Digital Business Unit at Synchronoss. “We look forward to demonstrating how spatialSUITE can reduce design time by up to 80%, and CapEx by 5% while proactively managing all aspects of fiber rollouts.”

Key capabilities of spatialSUITE include:

Automate and enhance network planning and design

Seamlessly share network information between the field and office

Obtain valuable insights on bandwidth availability and demand

Mobilize network data to improve service assurance and customer satisfaction

Present network information to empower other applications

Optimize network performance with system Setup and Monitoring Framework

See us at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo

Synchronoss will demonstrate spatialSUITE at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo in Philadelphia (Booth #11082).

About Synchronoss

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ: SNCR) builds software that empowers companies around the world to connect with their subscribers in trusted and meaningful ways. The company’s collection of products helps streamline networks, simplify onboarding, and engage subscribers to unleash new revenue streams, reduce costs and increase speed to market. Hundreds of millions of subscribers trust Synchronoss products to stay in sync with the people, services, and content they love. Learn more at www.synchronoss.com .

