Compass Diversified-Backed 5.11 Tactical® Announces the Opening of its 100th Retail Store Location

/EIN News/ -- IRVINE, Calif., Sept. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 5.11 Tactical® (“5.11”), a subsidiary of Compass Diversified (NYSE: CODI) (“CODI” or the “Company”) and the global innovator of purpose-built apparel, footwear and gear, today announced the grand opening of its 100th retail store in Oxnard, California, on Saturday, September 17, 2022.



“I’m proud of the 5.11 team’s relentless commitment to our retail strategy, which bring us to the opening of our 100th retail store this weekend,” said Francisco J. Morales, CEO of 5.11. “This is an incredible milestone to celebrate at 5.11, as our increased retail presence allows existing customers to continue to experience our products while offering more opportunities to engage customers at new locations. Since partnering with CODI in 2016, we have made significant investments that have enabled 5.11 to seize a powerful direct-to-consumer opportunity and deliver significant revenue growth from ecommerce and company-owned retail channels. Today, 5.11 is a globally recognized brand with distribution in 120 countries and is well-positioned for further expansion and value creation.”

5.11’s retail locations provide an ideal opportunity for public safety professionals, military personnel and outdoor enthusiasts to engage with the 5.11 brand and its knowledgeable staff. The stores feature a complete product offering tailored specifically to each region, including head-to-toe apparel and gear for men and women. With roots in servicing the law enforcement, first responder and military communities, 5.11 prides itself on hiring former servicemen and women and veterans from the local area, whenever possible, and its full product offering provides items designed to keep outdoor adventurers, fitness fanatics and tactical enthusiasts equipped and ready for anything.

“Our CODI team prides itself on investing in and building niche, middle market businesses with premier product portfolios, and we are proud of 5.11’s progress since our partnership began,” said Elias Sabo, CEO of Compass Diversified. “In fact, from 2018 to 2021, CODI’s operational and financial resources helped 5.11 grow revenue and adjusted EBITDA at a CAGR of 9% and 23%, respectively, while accelerating its retail strategy by growing store units at a 24% CAGR during the same period. Over the last five years, we have put over $70 million of growth capital to work in retail stores, an omnichannel-capable ERP system, and a LEED-certified distribution facility. We continue to showcase our expertise in building global brands and congratulate the 5.11 team on their incredible 100-store milestone, and we look forward to our continued collective success.”

About 5.11

With offices around the globe, 5.11 ABR Corp. and its subsidiaries, including 5.11, Inc., work with end users to create purpose-built apparel, footwear and gear designed specifically to enhance the safety, accuracy, speed, and performance of tactical professionals and technical enthusiasts worldwide. 5.11 products exceed rigorous standards, which have allowed the brand to establish a reputation for innovation and authenticity, and become the premier choice for those who always have to be ready. 5.11 products can be purchased online, through authorized dealers and retailers, as well as at 5.11 company-owned retail stores.

Learn more about 5.11’s best-selling gear and accessories at www.511tactical.com. Find a full list of 5.11 company-owned retail stores at https://www.511tactical.com/locations/. Connect with 5.11 on Facebook, Twitter @511Tactical and on Instagram @511Tactical and #511tactical

5.11 ABR Corp. is a subsidiary of Compass Diversified (NYSE: CODI).

5.11, 5.11 Tactical and Always Be Ready are registered trademarks of 5.11, Inc. All rights reserved.

About Compass Diversified (“CODI”)

Since its founding in 1998, CODI has consistently executed on its strategy of owning and managing a diverse set of highly defensible, middle-market businesses across the niche industrial and branded consumer sectors. The Company leverages its permanent capital base, long-term disciplined approach, and actionable expertise to maintain controlling ownership interests in each of its subsidiaries, maximizing its ability to impact long-term cash flow generation and value creation. The Company provides both debt and equity capital for its subsidiaries, contributing to their financial and operating flexibility. CODI utilizes the cash flows generated by its subsidiaries to invest in the long-term growth of the Company and has consistently generated strong returns through its culture of transparency, alignment and accountability. For more information, please visit compassdiversified.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements, including statements with regard to the future performance of CODI and its subsidiaries. Words such as "believes," "expects," and "future" or similar expressions, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to the inherent uncertainties in predicting future results and conditions. Certain factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in these forward-looking statements, and some of these factors are enumerated in the risk factor discussion in the Form 10-K filed by CODI with the SEC for the year ended December 31, 2021 and in other filings with the SEC. Except as required by law, CODI undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

