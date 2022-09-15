Submit Release
Denis Manturov meets with Prime Minister of the DPR Vitaly Khotsenko

RUSSIA, September 15 - Deputy Prime Minister – Minister of Industry and Trade Denis Manturov held a working meeting with Prime Minister of the Donetsk People’s Republic Vitaly Khotsenko. Participants in the meeting discussed decisions on certain issues connected with the republic’s industrial development.

The meeting participants focused on the restoration and development of the transport infrastructure in republic’s cities, as well as providing vehicles that the DPR medical services require.

Denis Manturov expressed readiness to provide assistance with a wide range of matters in order to speed up the restoration of the social and industrial facilities. The Deputy Prime Minister – Minister of Industry and Trade emphasised that the Russian industrial enterprises can currently produce enough to meet the republic’s demand.

Denis Manturov also presented Vitaly Khotsenko with the Order for Services to the Fatherland, 2nd Class.

