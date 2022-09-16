LEGENDARY WET WILLIE VOCALIST & HARMONICA EXTRAORDINAIRE JIMMY HALL RELEASES HIGHLY ACCLAIMED NEW ALBUM READY NOW TODAY
ALSO AVAILABLE NEW SINGLE “RISIN’ UP” PRODUCED BY DREAM TEAM GUITAR MAESTROS JOE BONAMASSA & JOSH SMITH ON KEEPING THE BLUES ALIVE RECORDS
Veteran Southern Soulman Jimmy Hall hasn’t lost an ounce of his youthful enthusiasm and his soul-drenched vocals...a long-awaited comeback from a Southern rocker who has really never gone away”NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Legendary vocalist Jimmy Hall is pleased to announce the release of his new single “Risin’ Up” – the third single taken from his new album Ready Now, released by KTBA Records on Friday, September 16th. Ready Now is Hall’s first solo album of original material since 2007.
— American Songwriter
Watch the “Risin’ Up” music video on YouTube: https://bit.ly/ytrisinup
Stream the new album : https://bit.ly/jimmyhallreadynow
The album is also available from KTBA Records HERE: https://shop.ktbarecords.com/collections/jimmy-hall
Producers Joe Bonamassa and Josh Smith worked with Jimmy to make an album worthy of his amazing career and talent.
Jimmy Hall first gained popularity as the lead vocalist, saxophonist, and harmonica player for the band Wet Willie, emerging from Mobile, Alabama. His unique brand of R&B-infused rock and roll and onstage swagger propelled the group’s signature song “Keep on Smilin’” to the Top 10 on the Billboard singles chart in 1974.
After seven albums with Capricorn Records, Wet Willie moved forward to Epic Records releasing the singles “Street Corner Serenade” and “Weekend.” Both singles hit the US Top 40 and five other songs were placed in the Billboard Top 100.
Packed with unforgettable, amazing songs and performances, his new album, Ready Now, is a major statement in a career full of highs dating back to Jimmy's work with the legendary Southern Rock band Wet Willie. Jimmy's singing, harp playing, and writing have never been stronger or more laser-focused on making a definitive career-defining album.
From epic southern rock tunes like “Ready Now” and “A Long Goodbye,” to the boogie and blues of “Girl's Got Sugar” and “Jumpin' for Joy,” Jimmy's incredible voice is front and center.
Backed by a crack band that includes Joe Bonamassa, Josh Smith, legendary keyboardist Reese Wynans, Bassist Michael Rhodes and drummer Greg Morrow, Hall is free to give his all to the songs and performances. None more so than on the track “Dream Release” written with his son Ryan Hall about his lifetime friendship with Gregg Allman.
Joe Bonamassa co-wrote five songs on the new album and plays unforgettable guitar solos on “Jumpin’ For Joy,” “Risin’ Up,” “Holding On For Dear Love,” “A Long Goodbye,” and “Will You Still Be There.”
Co-producer Josh Smith plays an exquisite guitar solo on “Girl’s Got Sugar.”
The album also features special guest performances from legendary guitarists Warren Haynes and Jared James Nichols. Haynes plays a slide guitar solo on the title track “Ready Now,” while Nichols plays a guitar solo on “Without Your Love.”
Ready Now is a major statement on an amazing career by a legendary blues performer!
Track Listing
1. Jumpin’ For Joy
2. Risin' Up
3. Dream Release
4. Girl’s Got Sugar feat. Josh Smith
5. Ready Now feat. Warren Haynes
6. Holding On For Dear Love
7. A Long Goodbye feat. Joe Bonamassa
8. Will You Still Be Here
9. Without Your Love feat. Jared James Nichols
10. Love For It
11. Eyes In The Back Of Your Head
About Keeping the Blues Alive Records
Joe Bonamassa and his long-time manager, Roy Weisman, have put their decades of expertise to use with their new venture, Keeping the Blues Alive (KTBA) Records. The independent record label is an offshoot of Keeping the Blues Alive Foundation, Joe Bonamassa’s non-profit that aims to conserve the art of music in schools and preserve the rich culture and history of the blues.
Since its inception in 2020, KTBA Records has proven to be a driving force in the music industry, taking on talented artists and propelling them into the spotlight. The label has released albums for Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Inductee Dion, Chicago blues queen Joanna Connor, legendary Detroit-based blues guitarist Larry McCray, and British blues rock sensation Joanne Shaw Taylor. Each album has received worldwide critical acclaim as well as topping the Billboard Blues Album Chart. This is only the beginning for KTBA Records. With its roster of talented musicians and success in the industry, the label has many new projects on the horizon, working synergistically with the non-profit’s mission of supporting musicians. 10% of all profits from KTBA Records are donated to the foundation.
KTBA Records represents Bonamassa’s continuing efforts over the last 25 years in support of the artistic community and reflects the philosophy of paying it forward just as so many did for him in the hope of paving the way for musicians for years to come. To support KTBA Records' mission and its talented artists, visit KTBARECORDS.COM now.
Media contacts for Jimmy Hall & KTBA Records
Ebie McFarland | Ashley Gaskin
Essential Broadcast Media
ebie@ebmediapr.com | ashley@ebmediapr.com
Carol Chenkin
CLC Enterprises
+1 561-929-0172
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Other