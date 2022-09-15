Senator Collett Announces Over $1.5M in Safety & Mental Health Grants for Montgomery & Bucks Counties

North Wales, Pa. − September 14, 2022 – Today, Senator Maria Collett announced $1,577,927 in Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency (PCCD) grants for mental health, public safety, victims’ services and other important initiatives across Montgomery and Bucks Counties.

“The PCCD grants announced today will serve our communities and those who are most at risk in a multitude of ways,” said Senator Maria Collett. “These much-need funds are going toward mental health crisis intervention, sexual abuse advocacy, crime prevention, and community-centered public safety programs – services that are greatly needed by residents in my district and across the Commonwealth. I strongly support and will continue to advocate for investments like these that reflect your top priorities.”

Grant recipients serving the 12th Senatorial District include:

Transformation Transfer Initiative/Mental Health Funds

$19,389 to Bucks County Commissioners for the Bucks County CIT Enhancement

Endowment Act Funds

$100,000 to Montgomery Child Advocacy Project for the Child Victims of Sexual Abuse Advocacy Program

Federal Justice Assistance Grant Funds

$76,777 to Child Advocacy Center of Montgomery County for preventing human trafficking of runaway minors

Federal Victims of Crime Act Funds

$200,000 to Network of Victim Assistance (NOVA) for Statewide Crisis Response Project 2022-2023

Federal Byrne Justice Assistance Grant Funds

$249,998 to Bucks County Commissioners for the Bucks County 2022 Reentry Grant

$264,686 to Family Services of Montgomery County for the Montgomery Co. Racial Justice Improvement Project and Montgomery County Strategic Plan

$250,000 to The Lincoln Center for Family and Youth for support and training for justice practitioners

$249,680 to YWCA Tri-County Area for violence prevention for boys

$144,583 to Women’s Center of Montgomery County for domestic violence high-risk victim intervention

Federal Body Worn Camera Policy and Implementation Program Funds

$22,814 to Hatfield Township for HTPD Body-Worn Camera System

More information about PCCD and the grant funding process can be found online.

###