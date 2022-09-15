Press Release: Commemoration of the World Ozone Day – 16th September 2022- Meteorology Office, Mulinuu, (9am – 1pm)

Apia, Samoa:

Samoa as a signatory of the Montreal Protocol on substances that deplete the Ozone Layer will celebrate the World Ozone Day on the 16th September 2022.

This year marks the 35th Anniversary of the Montreal Protocol, a renowned Multilateral Environmental Agreement for its success and Universal ratification. The Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment will host the celebration at its Meteorology Division at Mulinuu to highlight the theme: “Montreal Protocol@35: Global Cooperation saving life on Earth”

In enunciating the theme this year the Ministry has taken a holistic approach to recognize various efforts at the national level to promote ozone protection. As part of the celebration there will be a “Skills Competition” for the Refrigeration and Air conditioning Sector promoting good RAC practices to avoid gas emissions; stakeholder’s display of information relating ozone protection and climate change and school activities to enhance understanding on the Montreal Protocol issues.

The Montreal Protocol has been instrumental not only in protecting the ozone layer but preventing climate change by phasing out ozone depleting substances that are also greenhouse gases. To this date, the Montreal Protocol has successfully phased out 99% of ozone depleting substances and has advanced to mandate the control of Hydrofluorocarbons under the Kigali Amendment to avoid a global temperature rise of 40c by the end of the Century.

Initiatives under the Montreal Protocol has also contributed is preventing food loss by ensuring good refrigeration and air conditioning practices and sustainable cooling. Moreover it has promoted energy efficiency, preventing the use of high energy consuming equipment in the RAC sector; prevented cases of skin cancer and eye cataracts around the World and plays a vital role in protecting natural resources and biodiversity.

For more information please contact Afaese Dr. Luteru Tauvale, ACEO-Meteorology Division at email: luteru.tauvale@mnre.gov.ws or telephone +685 20855