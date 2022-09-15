Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,716 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 244,942 in the last 365 days.

Press Release: Commemoration of the World Ozone Day – 16th September 2022- Meteorology Office, Mulinuu, (9am – 1pm)

Apia, Samoa:

Samoa as a signatory of the Montreal Protocol on substances that deplete the Ozone Layer will celebrate the World Ozone Day on the 16th September 2022.

This year marks the 35th Anniversary of the Montreal Protocol, a renowned Multilateral Environmental Agreement for its success and Universal ratification. The Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment will host the celebration at its Meteorology Division at Mulinuu to highlight the theme: “Montreal Protocol@35: Global Cooperation saving life on Earth”

In enunciating the theme this year the Ministry has taken a holistic approach to recognize various efforts at the national level to promote ozone protection. As part of the celebration there will be a “Skills Competition” for the Refrigeration and Air conditioning Sector promoting good RAC practices to avoid gas emissions; stakeholder’s display of information relating ozone protection and climate change and school activities to enhance understanding on the Montreal Protocol issues.

The Montreal Protocol has been instrumental not only in protecting the ozone layer but preventing climate change by phasing out ozone depleting substances that are also greenhouse gases. To this date, the Montreal Protocol has successfully phased out 99% of ozone depleting substances and has advanced to mandate the control of Hydrofluorocarbons under the Kigali Amendment to avoid a global temperature rise of 40c by the end of the Century.

Initiatives under the Montreal Protocol has also contributed is preventing food loss by ensuring good refrigeration and air conditioning practices and sustainable cooling. Moreover it has promoted energy efficiency, preventing the use of high energy consuming equipment in the RAC sector; prevented cases of skin cancer and eye cataracts around the World and plays a vital role in protecting natural resources and biodiversity.

For more information please contact Afaese Dr. Luteru Tauvale, ACEO-Meteorology Division at email: luteru.tauvale@mnre.gov.ws or telephone +685 20855

You just read:

Press Release: Commemoration of the World Ozone Day – 16th September 2022- Meteorology Office, Mulinuu, (9am – 1pm)

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.