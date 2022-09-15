GSA Focus Supports Small to Medium Businesses in Growing with a Coveted GSA Contract
The company boasts a whopping 98% success rate in securing Multiple Award Schedule contracts for companies.BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES, September 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GSA Focus is pleased to announce it has reached a remarkable 98% success rate in helping small to medium businesses (SMB) experience growth with a coveted GSA Contract.
Since 2006, hundreds of small businesses have trusted GSA Focus to secure their Multiple Award Schedule contracts across all 12 GSA schedule categories. The company offers the most comprehensive and affordable GSA services nationwide with decades of experience and established processes. The GSA Focus Maintenance Team incorporates experts who are available to help SMB with GSA maintenance and compliance. This includes modifying prices, adding products or services, admin mods, and all general maintenance that may arise.
In the company’s latest news, GSA Focus is excited to see its dedication to superior customer service pay off with a 98% success rate. The high success rate relates to the company’s mission to help SMB experience growth by getting them into the GSA Program. According to the company, being accepted into the program isn’t an easy feat, which is why their services are so critical for businesses to grow their bottom line.
“While getting a GSA Contact is very difficult and sometimes painful, it is very rare that we are not successful in helping SMB to get there,” says founder of the company, Josh Ladick. “What truly sets us apart from the competition, however, is that if one of our clients does not get a GSA Schedule Contract in the end, they won’t have to pay a dime. We believe in our services that much and hope you’ll give us an opportunity to prove our worth to you and your business.”
For more information about GSA Focus, or to speak to a member of its team, please visit https://www.gsascheduler.com/.
About GSA Focus
GSA Focus is a leader in the GSA services for small and medium sized businesses. With 16 years of experience in the field and approximately 500 customers, the company’s services are the very best in class. In fact, GSA Focus boasts an A+ BBB rating and 4.2/5 stars on Google.
The GSA Program provides federal buyers discounted pricing on commercial products and services. GSA Schedule Contract (AKA “Multiple Award Schedules” or “Federal Supply Schedules”) are considered long-term governmentwide contracts.
In October of 2019, all 24 GSA Schedules were combined into one Consolidated Schedule. Now, all 12 Categories are listed on one GSA Schedule, which cover a broad range of industries in both goods and services.
