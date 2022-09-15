Meeting with Prime Minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif

TAJIKISTAN, September 15 - Today, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon, met with the Prime Minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif in the city of Samarkand of the Republic of Uzbekistan on the sidelines of the Meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization.

During the meeting, the parties discussed issues related to cooperation between Tajikistan and Pakistan.

The head of state, Emomali Rahmon, first congratulated Shahbaz Sharif on his election to the high post of Prime Minister of the friendly country Pakistan and wished him success in his responsible state activities.

Along with this, the Leader of the Nation expressed sincere sympathy and condolences to the Prime Minister and all the people of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan in connection with the tragic devastating floods in this country.

In this regard, the Prime Minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, on his own behalf and on behalf of the fraternal people of his country, expressed deep gratitude to Tajikistan for the humanitarian assistance provided.

During the conversation, the President of the country emphasized that strengthening and expanding friendly ties and constructive cooperation with Pakistan is one of the important directions of Tajikistan's foreign policy.

The successful development of cooperation over the 30 years since the establishment of diplomatic relations in the political, economic, trade, cultural and humanitarian spheres and in the field of security was noted.

Within the framework of cooperation in the energy, transport and communication spheres, the expansion of the implementation of projects related to the connection of energy and transport networks, including CASA-1000 and access to the seaports of Pakistan, was considered in the interests of both countries.

Taking into account the rich experience of Pakistan, the interest of the Tajik side was expressed in creating joint ventures for processing cotton fiber, wool and leather, as well as marble and granite stones, building glass production to the final product.

An even greater activation of bilateral cooperation mechanisms, including the Joint Intergovernmental Commission on Trade and Economic Cooperation, the Joint Council of Entrepreneurs, the Business Forum of Tajikistan and Pakistan, was recognized as a mutually beneficial matter.

The basis of the partnership between the two countries in the field of security is, first of all, cooperation in the direction of combating terrorism, extremism, drug trafficking, and other manifestations of transnational organized crime and global threats.

During the meeting, the parties also exchanged views on important issues of the regional and international agenda, especially on the current situation in Afghanistan.

The Prime Minister of Pakistan invited the Leader of the Nation to pay an official visit to Pakistan.

The Head of State also invited Shahbaz Sharif to pay an official visit to Tajikistan.

The meeting was held in an atmosphere of friendship, mutual understanding and trust.