Attorney General Yost Sues Medina Propane Supplier With a History of Unfair and Deceptive Practices

(COLUMBUS, Ohio) — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost has sued a Medina propane supplier for failing to deliver its products, not refunding consumers’ money and violating two previous consent judgments.

In 2022 alone, Thrifty Propane has been the subject of more than 100 consumer complaints to Yost’s office.

"Thrifty’s broken promises left some people literally out in the cold," Yost said. "That’s not thrifty; it’s cheating – and we’re taking them back to court again to hold them accountable. This needs to stop!"

The lawsuit, filed in Medina County Common Pleas Court, cites six violations of the Consumer Sales Practices Act. Yost is seeking $25,000 for each violation and reimbursement to wronged consumers.

Even though Thrifty was failing to deliver propane within 15 days to customers who had prepaid – as promised on its website – it continued to advertise timely propane delivery to new customers. Further, the company required consumers to prepay with a check or direct account transfer, preventing them from seeking refunds through credit-card chargebacks when Thrifty didn’t deliver products.

Thrifty’s disregard for consumers left some unable to heat their homes. Other customers received underfilled propane tanks, requiring them to order refills more frequently.

In 2016, the Ohio Attorney General’s Office filed a complaint against Thrifty for similar deceptive business practices, prompting a consent order that barred the company from committing any future unfair, deceptive or unconscionable acts or practices. Thrifty violated that order, which was resolved in 2019 through a consent judgment. The company’s recent actions clearly violate both orders, Yost said.

The attorney general is asking for a receiver to be appointed to conduct Thrifty’s business during litigation, arguing that the company is incapable of both complying with Ohio law and providing products to consumers in a timely manner.

Consumers who suspect an unfair or deceptive sales practice should contact the Ohio Attorney General’s Office at www.OhioProtects.org or 800-282-0515.

