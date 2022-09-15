Highwire Public Relations Secures Strategic Investment from Shamrock Capital to Expand Capabilities and Accelerate Growth

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Highwire PR, a premier communications partner for leading technology and healthcare companies, announced today that it has secured strategic investment from Shamrock Capital, a Los Angeles-based investment firm specializing in media, entertainment, communications and related sectors. The partnership will fuel Highwire’s growth and expansion of its integrated communications and digital marketing services.



“A growth mindset defines Highwire and a values-driven culture ensures we maintain our focus on our team as we grow,” said Kathleen Gratehouse, Principal and co-founder of Highwire. “In Shamrock, we found a like-minded partner with unmatched marketing, media and communications expertise to help us build for a new era.”

Highwire helps technology and healthcare companies define a new standard through integrated communications and digital marketing. The partnership with Shamrock will enable Highwire to evaluate strategic additions to its healthcare practice as well as further develop its digital marketing services, data analytics, public affairs and corporate communications capabilities.

“Technology and healthcare companies are facing unprecedented communications challenges and opportunities as they seek to enhance their brand image, reinforce critical messaging and build and maintain strong relationships with their customers, employees and other stakeholders to deliver business results,” said Laura Held, Partner at Shamrock Capital. “Highwire is a market leader with deep sector expertise and integrated communications and marketing capabilities. We look forward to partnering with the company to expand its offerings for clients, as well as continue to drive growth and provide strong career opportunities for the Highwire team.”

With offices in San Francisco, New York City, Boston and Chicago, a presence in over a dozen states and a global network of partners, Highwire’s technology clients include leaders in enterprise and B2B technology, AI, cybersecurity, clean energy and frontier technologies. Highwire’s healthcare clients are leaders in medtech, diagnostics, primary care, behavioral health and remote care platforms.

Canaccord Genuity served as exclusive financial advisor and Davis+Gilbert LLP served as legal counsel to Highwire. BrightTower served as exclusive financial advisor and Willkie Farr & Gallagher LLP served as legal counsel to Shamrock Capital on the transaction.

About Highwire

Highwire is an inclusive strategic communications and digital marketing partner designed for category leaders and growth companies across technology and healthcare sectors. With roots in journalism and Silicon Valley, Highwire is driven, creative, and experienced in delivering transformative business impact for its clients. Highwire’s fully integrated programs, leveraging digital and social media channels, influencers, and communications strategies, support client business and marketing goals. Highwire’s technology clients include leaders in enterprise and B2B, AI, cybersecurity, clean energy and frontier technologies like robotics, quantum and more. Highwire’s healthcare clients include leaders in medtech, diagnostics, primary care, behavioral health, remote care platforms and more. For more information, please visit www.highwirepr.com or @highwirepr.

About Shamrock Capital

Shamrock Capital is a Los Angeles-based investment firm with approximately $4.1 billion of assets under management. Shamrock Capital invests exclusively in media, entertainment, communications, and related sectors through a multi-fund strategy centered on private equity investments, as well as ownership and financing of content and media rights. The firm was originally founded in 1978 as the family investment company for the late Roy E. Disney and has since evolved into an institutionally backed firm with a leading group of investors, including endowments, foundations, and sovereign wealth and pension funds. Shamrock Capital partners with strong management teams and takes an active, collaborative approach to creating value in each investment. For more information, visit www.shamrockcap.com.

Contact

Natalie Pacini

natalie@highwirepr.com