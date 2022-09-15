Windsor Palms Care Center of Artesia Relaunches Improved Behavioral Rehabilitation Program

Windsor Palms Care Center of Artesia restarts a new-and-improved Behavioral Rehabilitation Program for their residents.

ARTESIA, Calif., Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Windsor Palms Care Center of Artesia, a 296-bed skilled nursing and rehabilitation center, announced today that it has relaunched an updated and improved behavioral rehabilitation program at their Artesia, California care center.

Windsor's behavioral rehabilitation program aims to promote psychological, cognitive, and emotional health among residents with mental health and behavioral issues. It is a collaborative effort of multiple departments consisting of numerous groups, activities, psychological services, psychiatric services, and nursing services.

"Windsor Palms Care Center of Artesia is proud to offer a behavioral rehabilitation program," says Wayne Fortin, MBA, MHA, Administrator at Windsor Palms. "The program focuses on strengthening and sustaining effective behavioral health practices and achieving better outcomes for residents who have mental illness and/or moderate behavioral or emotional disturbances. Our program ensures accessibility of evidence-based training and technical assistance focused on mental health disorder identification, treatment, and recovery support services."

Initially launched in 2017, the program was designed to meet four key patient goals:

1. Reduction in physical aggression;

2. Placement in a lower level of care;

3. More adaptive coping skills; and

4. Better psychological, cognitive, and emotional wellbeing.

It was recently expanded to include a wider range of groups, activities, and services. The program currently includes:

ADL training

Anger management

Art expressions

Budgeting

Cultural awareness

Current events

Discuss and recall

Distress tolerance

Fun with rehab

Group therapy

Leisure skills

Medication awareness

Mental health awareness

Nature walks

Relapse prevention

Relaxation and mindfulness

Resident concerns

Sexual awareness

Future programs, activities and groups will include:

12 steps

Book club

Conflict resolution

Drug education

Journaling group

Motivation

Music group

Reminiscing/storytelling

Sensory group

Social Skills

Trivia

There are currently 16 residents in the program, with the plan to increase participation to 30 in the near future.

Media Contact

Ari Rosenstein, Windsor Healthcare, 3107344222, arosenstein@snfmgt.com

Twitter

SOURCE Windsor Healthcare