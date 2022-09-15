Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,760 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 244,870 in the last 365 days.

Cameron Bready Elected to Crawford & Company® Board of Directors

Extending Crawford Board to Eleven Directors

Crawford & Company® CRD, the world's largest publicly listed independent provider of claims management and outsourcing solutions to carriers, brokers and corporations, is pleased to announce the election of Cameron Bready as an independent director, effective September 13, 2022.

"Cameron brings with him sound knowledge of public company operations, finance and audit," said Rohit Verma, CEO of Crawford & Company. "Additionally, his experiences at Global Payments will help bring insights in managing geographically diverse businesses as well as the challenges and opportunities that such wide international operations present."

As the president and chief operating officer of Global Payments, Bready oversees the company's worldwide merchant solutions businesses across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Latin America along with worldwide operations, risk management, product and real estate. From 2014 to 2019 he served as the company's senior executive vice president and chief financial officer and was responsible for global financial operations including finance, treasury, accounting, tax, investor relations, internal audit, corporate development, worldwide operations, global real estate and corporate affairs. Prior to joining Global Payments, he served as executive vice president and chief financial officer for ITC Holdings Corp., a publicly traded electric transmission utility.

Bready has been recognized by Institutional Investors as one of "America's Best CFOs" multiple times, by Crain's Detroit Business as "CFO of the Year" and by the Atlanta Business Chronicle as "CFO of the Year" in the large public company category. He earned a bachelor's degree in business administration from Oglethorpe University in Atlanta. He serves as chairman of the board of trustees of Oglethorpe University, is a member of the board of trustees of Pace Academy and is a member of the board of directors of the Electronic Transaction Association and the Metro Atlanta Chamber of Commerce.

"With over 25 years of international experience, Cameron is an exceptional addition to the Board and he will serve our company and shareholders well. His fresh perspective and determination will only further drive Crawford's envisioned future," stated Michelle Jarrard, non-executive chair of the Crawford & Company board.

About Crawford®

Based in Atlanta, Crawford & Company CRD is the world's largest publicly listed independent provider of claims management and outsourcing solutions to carriers, brokers and corporations with an expansive global network serving clients in more than 70 countries. The Company's two classes of stock are substantially identical, except with respect to voting rights and the Company's ability to pay greater cash dividends on the non-voting Class A Common Stock (CRD-A) than on the voting Class B Common Stock (CRD-B), subject to certain limitations. In addition, with respect to mergers or similar transactions, holders of CRD-A must receive the same type and amount of consideration as holders of CRD-B, unless different consideration is approved by the holders of 75 percent of CRD-A, voting as a class. More information is available at www.crawco.com.

Tag: Crawford-Investor-News-and-Events

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220915006032/en/

You just read:

Cameron Bready Elected to Crawford & Company® Board of Directors

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.