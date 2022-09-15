Iowa Workforce Development Communications

For Immediate Release

Date: June 27, 2019

Iowa Workforce Development and Agency Partners Announce New Social Security Disability Benefits Website

DES MOINES – Iowa Workforce Development partnered with state and local agencies to develop the new Iowa Disability Benefits Network. The website provides information for recipients of Social Security disability benefits, their families and professionals supporting people with disabilities.

The site includes resources for employment support, instructions for reporting wages to Social Security, informative videos about Social Security benefits, and other information for Iowans with disabilities. The content aligns with the requirements of the Workforce Innovation Opportunity Act and focuses on developing Iowa’s workforce.

“Creating this website was a collaborative effort to make sure that Iowans with disabilities have the tools and information needed to manage their benefits,” said Director Beth Townsend, Iowa Workforce Development. “If we want to strengthen our workforce, we must be able to connect all Iowans with opportunities to meet their employment goals. The website helps accomplish this.”

Iowa Disability Benefits Network also provides information to help clarify some of the misconceptions surrounding Social Security disability benefits and employment.

“Many individuals with disabilities want to work, but don’t pursue employment for fear of losing their Social Security or health care benefits,” said David Mitchell, Administrator of Iowa Vocational Rehabilitation Services. “The website is not only for individuals receiving disability benefits, but also for employers and benefits counselors who need accurate, up-to-date information.”

Iowa Disability Benefits Network can be accessed on desktop and mobile devices at DisabilityBenefits.Iowa.Gov

