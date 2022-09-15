Iowa Workforce Development Communications

For Immediate Release

Date: April 30, 2020

Unemployment Insurance Customer Service 1-866-239-0843 - uiclaimshelp@iwd.iowa.gov(link sends e-mail)(link sends e-mail)(link sends e-mail)

Media Contact - communications@iwd.iowa.gov

Iowa Workforce Development reports initial unemployment insurance claims filed for week of April 19 - April 25, 2020

DES MOINES - The number of initial claims in Iowa, filed between Sunday, April 19, and Saturday, April 25, was 28,827. There were 27,115 initial claims by individuals who work and live in Iowa, and 1,712 claims by individuals who work in Iowa and live in another state.

The number of continuing weekly unemployment claims was 170,990.

Unemployment insurance benefit payments totaled $51,408,623.02 for the same week.

The following industries had the most claims:

Manufacturing (7,402)

Health Care & Social Assistance (4,190)

Industry Not Available - Self-employed, Independent Contractors, etc. (4,182)

Retail Trade (2,472)

Accommodation & Food Services (2,130)

This week, a total of $102,714,000 in Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation (FPUC) benefits was paid to 153,951 Iowans. Since April 4, 2020, a total of $327,747,600 in benefits has been paid.

A total of $4,810,592.73 was paid to 13,344 Iowans receiving Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) benefits.

Employers or claimants with questions should begin by reviewing all the information, videos and webinars available at www.IowaWorkforceDevelopment.gov. The information is available in multiple languages. Most questions can be answered by spending time reviewing the information, which is available in multiple languages. If further questions exist, Iowans can email questions at uiclaimshelp@iwd.iowa.gov or call us at 1-866-239-0843. Please check the website regularly as it is updated daily when new information becomes available.

For more information on the total data for this week’s unemployment claims, please visit https://www.iowalmi.gov/unemployment-insurance-statistics

