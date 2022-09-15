Iowa Workforce Development Communications

For Immediate Release

Date: May 14, 2020

Unemployment Insurance Customer Service 1-866-239-0843 - uiclaimshelp@iwd.iowa.gov

Media Contact - communications@iwd.iowa.gov

Iowa Workforce Development reports initial unemployment insurance claims filed for week of May 3 - May 9, 2020

DES MOINES - The number of initial claims in Iowa, filed between Sunday, May 3, and Saturday, May 9, was 16,735. There were 15,411 initial claims by individuals who work and live in Iowa, and 1,324 claims by individuals who work in Iowa and live in another state.

The number of continuing weekly unemployment claims was 191,257.

Unemployment insurance benefit payments totaled $52,903,527.20 for the same week.

The following industries had the most claims:

Manufacturing (4,065)

Industry Not Available - Self-employed, Independent Contractors, etc. (2,103)

Health Care & Social Assistance (1,865)

Accommodation & Food Services (1,269)

Retail Trade (1,133)

This week, a total of $108,219,000 in Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation (FPUC) benefits was paid. Since April 4, 2020, a total of $547,345,200 in benefits has been paid.

A total of $7,010,336.34 was paid to 13,075 Iowans receiving Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) benefits in the week ending May 2, 2020.

Employees and employers who have questions regarding returning to work should review the Frequently Asked Questions for each group on our website. We have recently updated these questions regarding the various scenarios as businesses reopen and employees are recalled. Employer questions can be found here: https://www.iowaworkforcedevelopment.gov/sites/search.iowaworkforcedevelopment.gov/files/content-files/FAQs%20Employers%2005.0520.pdf Questions 11-16 specifically relate to return to work questions. Employees can find assistance here and should review questions 10-29. Employee questions can be found here: https://www.iowaworkforcedevelopment.gov/sites/search.iowaworkforcedevelopment.gov/files/content-files/FAQs%20Workers%2005.01.20.pdf Additionally, these questions have been translated into 9 different languages that are available on the link. We continue to urge employers and employees to communicate with each other regarding any concerns the employees may have and educating employees about the safety precautions employers are taking to safeguard them while at work.

For more information on the total data for this week’s unemployment claims, please visit https://www.iowalmi.gov/unemployment-insurance-statistics

###