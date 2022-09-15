Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,795 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 244,847 in the last 365 days.

Iowa Workforce Development reports initial unemployment insurance claims filed for week of April 12 - April 18, 2020

Iowa Workforce Development Communications
For Immediate Release
Date: April 23, 2020
Unemployment Insurance Customer Service 1-866-239-0843 - uiclaimshelp@iwd.iowa.gov(link sends e-mail)
Media Contact - communications@iwd.iowa.gov

Iowa Workforce Development reports initial unemployment insurance claims filed for week of April 12 - April 18, 2020

DES MOINES - The number of initial claims in Iowa, filed between Sunday, April 12, and Saturday, April 18, was 27,912. There were 26,192 initial claims by individuals who work and live in Iowa, and 1,720 claims by individuals who work in Iowa and live in another state. 

The number of continuing weekly unemployment claims was 151,846.

Unemployment insurance benefits payments totaled $48,091,551.28 for the same week. 

The following industries had the most claims: 

  • Manufacturing (5,143)
  • Health Care & Social Assistance (3,985)
  • Industry Not Available - Self-employed, Independent Contractors, etc. (3,817)
  • Retail Trade (3,307)
  • Accommodation & Food Services (2,606)

A total of $169,633,800 was paid to 253,557 Iowans in Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation (FPUC) benefits.  Iowa began paying Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) weekly benefits during this past week which are unemployment benefits paid to the self-employed.  A total of $6,320,718 in PUA benefits were paid to 13,152 Iowans.

Employers or claimants with questions should begin by reviewing all the information, videos and webinars available at www.IowaWorkforceDevelopment.gov.  Additionally, important information has been provided in multiple languages.  Most questions can be answered by spending time reviewing the information, which is available in multiple languages.  If further questions exist, Iowans can email questions at uiclaimshelp@iwd.iowa.gov or call us at 1-866-239-0843.  Please review the guidance on the website for information necessary to include in your email in order to provide the best answers as well as what to expect when calling us.  The website is updated daily as new information becomes available so please review frequently. 

For more information on the total data for this week’s unemployment claims, please visithttps://www.iowalmi.gov/unemployment-insurance-statistics.

###

You just read:

Iowa Workforce Development reports initial unemployment insurance claims filed for week of April 12 - April 18, 2020

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.