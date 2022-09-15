Iowa Workforce Development Communications

For Immediate Release

Date: April 23, 2020

Unemployment Insurance Customer Service 1-866-239-0843 - uiclaimshelp@iwd.iowa.gov(link sends e-mail)

Media Contact - communications@iwd.iowa.gov

Iowa Workforce Development reports initial unemployment insurance claims filed for week of April 12 - April 18, 2020

DES MOINES - The number of initial claims in Iowa, filed between Sunday, April 12, and Saturday, April 18, was 27,912. There were 26,192 initial claims by individuals who work and live in Iowa, and 1,720 claims by individuals who work in Iowa and live in another state.

The number of continuing weekly unemployment claims was 151,846.

Unemployment insurance benefits payments totaled $48,091,551.28 for the same week.

The following industries had the most claims:

Manufacturing (5,143)

Health Care & Social Assistance (3,985)

Industry Not Available - Self-employed, Independent Contractors, etc. (3,817)

Retail Trade (3,307)

Accommodation & Food Services (2,606)

A total of $169,633,800 was paid to 253,557 Iowans in Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation (FPUC) benefits. Iowa began paying Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) weekly benefits during this past week which are unemployment benefits paid to the self-employed. A total of $6,320,718 in PUA benefits were paid to 13,152 Iowans.

For more information on the total data for this week's unemployment claims, please visit https://www.iowalmi.gov/unemployment-insurance-statistics.

For more information on the total data for this week’s unemployment claims, please visithttps://www.iowalmi.gov/unemployment-insurance-statistics.

