Date: July 16, 2020

Iowa Workforce Development reports initial unemployment insurance claims filed for week of July 5 - July 11, 2020

DES MOINES - The number of initial claims in Iowa, filed between Sunday, July 5, and Saturday, July 11, was 11,125. There were 10,369 initial claims by individuals who work and live in Iowa, and 756 claims by individuals who work in Iowa and live in another state. The number of continuing weekly unemployment claims for July 5-11 was 137,036.

The U.S. Department of Labor adjusted last week’s initial claim number down to 9,957 (a decrease of 741) and continuing claims to 134,215 (a decrease of 962 for a total decrease of 1,703). Iowa Workforce Development relies upon the weekly data released by the U.S. Department of Labor to report its numbers and as such, adopts the revisions to the previously published data.

Unemployment insurance benefit payments totaled $33,351,310.81 for the week of July 5-11. There was one additional payment day last week due to the holiday recognized on July 3 the previous week. The following industries had the most claims:

Manufacturing (4,471)

Industry Not Available - Self-employed, Independent Contractors, etc. (1,128)

Health Care & Social Assistance (793)

Accommodation & Food Services (661)

Construction (564)

A total of $81,607,200 in Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation (FPUC) benefits was paid during the week of July 5-11, 2020. Since April 4, 2020, a total of $1,308,396,000 in FPUC benefits has been paid.

A total of $3,486,616.53 was paid in Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) benefits during the week of July 5-11, 2020.

A total of $3,127,726.67 in benefits has been paid in Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC) benefits for the week of July 5-11, 2020. Since May 27, 2020, a total of $28,325,601.06 in PEUC benefits have been paid.

Individuals who have exhausted the additional 13 weeks of PEUC benefits may be eligible for State Extended Benefits (EB) announced in June. Claimants should continue to file weekly claims so that their claims can be reviewed to determine eligibility for State EB. These benefits may provide eligible claimants up to an additional 13 weeks of unemployment benefits. Not everyone who qualified for PEUC will be eligible for State EB. More information is available here: https://www.iowaworkforcedevelopment.gov/state-extended-benefits

Employees and employers who have questions regarding returning to work should review the Frequently Asked Questions for each group on our website. Assistance for employers can be found here: https://www.iowaworkforcedevelopment.gov/sites/search.iowaworkforcedevelopment.gov/files/content-files/FAQs%20Employers%2006.16.20.pdf

Employees can find assistance here: https://www.iowaworkforcedevelopment.gov/sites/search.iowaworkforcedevelopment.gov/files/content-files/FAQs%20Workers%2006.23.20.pdf

For more information on the total data for this week’s unemployment claims, please visit https://www.iowalmi.gov/unemployment-insurance-statistics

