Date: October 9, 2019

Gov. Reynolds invites employers to learn about the benefits of hiring formerly incarcerated individuals

DES MOINES – Governor Reynolds encourages employers and human resources managers to attend the Employer and Reentry Breakfast Roundtable and learn about the employment opportunities available with formerly incarcerated individuals. The event will take place at the Iowa Correctional Institution for Women in Mitchellville on Nov. 6 at 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Iowa Workforce Development and the Iowa Department of Corrections are co-hosting the event.“In Iowa, there are jobs looking for people and it’s critical that we address the skills gap holistically,” said Gov. Reynolds. “By forging a partnership between the business community, the Department of Corrections, and Iowa Workforce Development, we can help formerly incarcerated individuals find a better path. Providing Iowa employers with a much-needed workforce while opening new doors for Iowans on the road to redemption is an obvious win-win.”

The roundtable will feature presentations and discussions about recruiting and training practices, apprenticeship programs, and incentives available to employers who hire returning citizens.

"With low unemployment, it is vital that employers open their recruitment strategy to include all Iowans. We continually hear from employers who have done so and it has operated to their benefit, both from a production/economic position, but also from improving the unity and morale within their workforce," said Director Beth Townsend, Iowa Workforce Development. “Employers can be a part of someone else's success story and score a win for their company."

“Iowa Corrections places an emphasis on job training in each of our correctional facilities. We have thousands of returning citizens every year that are ready to get to work with employers that are willing to give them the opportunity,” commented Iowa Corrections Director Beth Skinner. “When given the chance, many of these people will make excellent additions to the workforce around our state.”

Employers may register for the roundtable event at Eventbrite. A link to the online registration will also be available at doc.iowa.gov. If you are interested in attending an event and have additional questions, please contact Richelle Seitz at richelle.seitz@iwd.iowa.gov. For media questions about the event, please contact Cord Overton at cord.overton@iowa.gov.

