Iowa Workforce Development Communications

For Immediate Release

Date: June 25, 2020

Unemployment Insurance Customer Service: 1-866-239-0843 - uiclaimshelp@iwd.iowa.gov

Media Contact: communications@iwd.iowa.gov

Iowa Workforce Development reports initial unemployment insurance claims filed for week of June 14 - June 20, 2020

DES MOINES - The number of initial claims in Iowa, filed between Sunday, June 14, and Saturday, June 20, was 8,542. There were 7,835 initial claims by individuals who work and live in Iowa, and 707 claims by individuals who work in Iowa and live in another state. The number of continuing weekly unemployment claims for June 14-20 was 153,771. The U.S. Department of Labor provided updates to last week’s number of initial and continuing claims made between June 7-13, which amounts to 9,069 initial claims and 152,739 continuing claims. Iowa Workforce Development relies upon the weekly data released by the U.S. Department of Labor to report its numbers and as such, adopts the revisions to the previously published data.

Unemployment insurance benefit payments totaled $38,079,525.38 for the week of June 14- 20. The following industries had the most claims:

Manufacturing (1,961)

Industry Not Available - Self-employed, Independent Contractors, etc. (1,372)

Health Care & Social Assistance (727)

Accommodation & Food Services (532)

Retail Trade (528)

A total of $94,948,200.00 in Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation (FPUC) benefits was paid during the week of June 14-20, 2020. Since April 4, 2020, a total of $1,055,653,200 in FPUC benefits has been paid.

A total of $6,276,265.27 was paid in Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) benefits during the week of June 14-20, 2020.

A total of $3,572,874.83 in benefits has been paid in Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC) benefits for the week of June 14-20, 2020. Since May 27, 2020, a total of $18,242,482.97 in PEUC benefits have been paid.

Employees and employers who have questions regarding returning to work should review the Frequently Asked Questions for each group on our website. Assistance for employers can be found here: https://www.iowaworkforcedevelopment.gov/sites/search.iowaworkforcedevelopment.gov/files/content-files/FAQs%20Employers%2006.16.20.pdf

Employees can find assistance here: https://www.iowaworkforcedevelopment.gov/sites/search.iowaworkforcedevelopment.gov/files/content-files/FAQs%20Workers%2006.23.20.pdf

For more information on the total data for this week’s unemployment claims, please visit https://www.iowalmi.gov/unemployment-insurance-statistics

###