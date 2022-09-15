Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,788 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 244,901 in the last 365 days.

Iowa Workforce Development reports initial unemployment insurance claims filed for week of April 26 - May 2, 2020

Iowa Workforce Development Communications
For Immediate Release
Date: May 7, 2020
Unemployment Insurance Customer Service 1-866-239-0843 - uiclaimshelp@iwd.iowa.gov
Media Contact - communications@iwd.iowa.gov

Iowa Workforce Development reports initial unemployment insurance claims filed for week of April 26 - May 2, 2020

DES MOINES - The number of initial claims in Iowa, filed between Sunday, April 26, and Saturday, May 2, was 24,693. There were 22,830 initial claims by individuals who work and live in Iowa, and 1,863 claims by individuals who work in Iowa and live in another state. 

The number of continuing weekly unemployment claims was 181,358

Unemployment insurance benefit payments totaled $50,931,302.43 for the same week. 

The following industries had the most claims: 

  • Manufacturing (6,053)

  • Industry Not Available - Self-employed, Independent Contractors, etc (4,010)

  • Health Care & Social Assistance (2,988)

  • Accommodation & Food Services (2,200)

  • Retail Trade (1,768)

This week, a total of $111,378,600 in Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation (FPUC) benefits was paid to 164,088 Iowans. Since April 4, 2020, a total of $439,126,200 in benefits has been paid.

A total of $10,046,088.94 was paid to 15,612 Iowans receiving Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) benefits.

Employees and employers who have questions regarding returning to work should review the Frequently Asked Questions for each group on our website.  We have recently updated these questions regarding the various scenarios as businesses reopen and employees are recalled.  Employer questions can be found here:  https://www.iowaworkforcedevelopment.gov/sites/search.iowaworkforcedevelopment.gov/files/content-files/FAQs%20Employers%2005.0520.pdf  Questions 11-16 specifically relate to  return to work questions.  Employees can find assistance here and should review questions 10-29. Employee questions can be found here: https://www.iowaworkforcedevelopment.gov/sites/search.iowaworkforcedevelopment.gov/files/content-files/FAQs%20Workers%2005.01.20.pdf  Additionally, these questions have been translated into 9 different languages that are available on the link.  We continue to urge employers and employees to communicate with each other regarding any concerns the employees may have and educating employees about the safety precautions employers are taking to safeguard them while at work.  

For more information on the total data for this week’s unemployment claims, please visit  https://www.iowalmi.gov/unemployment-insurance-statistics

###

 

You just read:

Iowa Workforce Development reports initial unemployment insurance claims filed for week of April 26 - May 2, 2020

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.