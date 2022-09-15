IWD's New Business Engagement Division: Proactive Help to Find and Connect the Pieces of Your Workforce Puzzle

If you’re an employer facing workforce challenges, Iowa Workforce Development wants to hear about it. That's why we’re hitting the road to speak with as many of you as possible.

Earlier this week, IWD officially launched its new Business Engagement Division, reorganizing employees around the state to create a more efficient team for assessing and resolving the workforce challenges of Iowa employers.

The first to-do item for members of the new division is an employer outreach blitz. Over the next 100 days, IWD leadership and members of the new division will deploy across Iowa to share information about available resources and provide specific points of contact for assisting employers with workforce needs.

“We’re going to be asking Iowa employers about the challenges they’re facing in terms of workforce issues, then we’ll work to connect them with the solution,” said Tim Goodwin, Division Administrator for the new division. “This is the first step in building a one-stop shop for employers at Iowa Workforce Development.”

The new Business Engagement Division was created at the direction of Governor Kim Reynolds, who challenged IWD to design and implement an easy-to-access system that would meet employer needs regardless of where those companies are in the cycle of their business lives.

The first step in doing that involves forming long-term relationships with employers.

“We want to spend the next few months connecting with as many Iowa employers as possible so we can make certain that the state is doing everything it can to not only address their workforce concerns but also provide a slate of real solutions,” said Beth Townsend, Director of Iowa Workforce Development. “IWD houses many tools to help with many different challenges, but it sometimes can be difficult for businesses to find the program or problem solver who matches up with what they need. We exist to serve Iowans, and a key part of doing that effectively involves connecting the dots so employers understand exactly how we can help.”

