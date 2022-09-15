Fish and Game biologists monitor changes in Jarbidge River fish abundance

Idaho Fish and Game biologists are constantly monitoring the abundance of fish and wildlife populations across the state in order to track changes that may be occurring, so that management adjustments can be made if necessary. There are literally thousands of fish populations to monitor around the state, in all kinds of habitats, from large lakes and reservoirs to remote alpine lakes to rivers big and small. Because there are so many fish populations, very little is known about some populations. However, when there is at least some old information available, biologists often like to repeat fish surveys in the same way that old surveys were conducted, so that the new information is comparable to what was observed in prior years.

A fisheries biologist snorkels in the Jarbidge River counting the number of redband trout and mountain whitefish seen in a distinct section of the river.

Recently, two Fish and Game fisheries biologists ventured into the Jarbidge River Canyon near the Idaho/Nevada border to locate and re-survey four stream reaches initially surveyed in 2003 as part of a statewide effort to assess the status of mountain whitefish, a relatively abundant, but often overlooked salmonid. All four sites were about 200 yards in length, and were located between the junction of the West and East forks of the Jarbidge River and the Jarbidge confluence with the Bruneau River. In two days, the biologists hiked 14 miles of river, performed four snorkel surveys, encountered a sea of poison ivy, a mountain lion at very close range, and observed numerous snakes, bats, chukar, freshwater mussels, and various species of fish.

The Jarbidge River canyon is a stunning location to conduct a fisheries snorkel survey in Southern Idaho.

As for mountain whitefish, total observations increased slightly since the 2003 study from 78 to 80. Redband (rainbow) trout were also of interest during these surveys. Total observations increased for redband trout as well from 66 to 69. Other fishes that were observed, but not counted during the surveys were; redside shiners, a sucker species, a dace species, a sculpin species, and northern pikeminnows. Additionally, western pearlshell mussels (a freshwater mussel native to Idaho) were abundant at all four sites. The stable trends among both mountain whitefish and redband trout indicate that the populations in the Jarbidge are doing well.

Mountain whitefish while common in Idaho's streams, are often overlooked.

If you’re thinking about a remote adventure for your next fishing trip, consider the Jarbidge River. The river is easily accessible from a Forest Service Road that will take you directly to the West Fork /East Fork Jarbidge River confluence just downstream of the town of Murphy Hot Springs, and there is a rough trail that runs along the Jarbidge River for about one mile. However, much of the remainder of the river downstream of there is inaccessible due to steep canyon walls that restrict access, except for a few locations, Poison Creek being one of them. The Jarbidge River is a beautiful place to visit, but plan ahead and be over-prepared if you venture down that way, as it is located in a relatively unforgiving area.

