SECU Pledges $300,000 for WFCU to Address Global Issues in Inclusion, Safety, Gender, and Leadership

SECU Contributions to Improve Credit Union Engagement Globally Now Surpass $1.2 Million

/EIN News/ -- RALEIGH, N.C., Sept. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- State Employees’ Credit Union (SECU) announces its continued commitment to Worldwide Foundation for Credit Unions (WFCU), the engagement and charitable arm of the World Council of Credit Unions, by committing $300,000 to the organization’s Global Bridges program. Aimed at engaging credit unions across the globe to learn, share, and solve pressing global issues, Global Bridges will use the funds to specifically address gaps in inclusion, safety, gender, and leadership in its member credit unions.



Since first collaborating with WFCU in 2006, SECU has contributed $895,000 in support of global efforts for credit union development. The funds have helped grow credit unions to more than 375 million members, an increase of 118 percent since 2006. SECU’s latest pledge of an additional $300,000 will be over the next three years, bringing the collective total to $1.2 million. The Global Bridges program is expected to impact one billion people around the world.

“We are inspired by the work that has been accomplished by WFCU since SECU’s funding first began, and we are pleased to continue our support through Global Bridges,” said Jim Hayes, SECU president and CEO. “Their mission to support credit unions worldwide is invaluable. It complements SECU’s ongoing transformational work in communities across North Carolina, and it furthers our philosophy of People Helping People®.”

Through funding and support from SECU, Worldwide Foundation also hopes to galvanize U.S. credit union support for its work toward its upcoming International Credit Union Day (ICU) EMPOWER Campaign. The campaign runs from October 1-20, with a goal of raising $500,000 from credit unions across the country toward expanding credit unions worldwide in conjunction with the ICU holiday on October 20.

“We are honored to have the nation’s second largest credit union by our side as a global champion as we together fight to bridge the gap of financial inequality at home and abroad using credit unions,” said Mike Reuter, WFCU executive director. “Our work will bring financial inclusion to many people worldwide who wake up every day without fair and affordable access to financial services.”

About SECU and SECU Foundation

A not-for-profit financial cooperative owned by its members, SECU has been providing employees of the state of North Carolina and their families with consumer financial services for 85 years. SECU is the second largest credit union in the United States with $53 billion in assets and serves over 2.6 million members through 273 branch offices, over 1,100 ATMs, 24/7 Member Services via phone, www.ncsecu.org and a Mobile App. The SECU Foundation, a 501(c)(3) charitable organization funded by the contributions of SECU members, promotes local community development in North Carolina primarily through high impact projects in the areas of housing, education, healthcare, and human services. Since 2004, SECU Foundation has made a collective financial commitment of over $235 million for initiatives to benefit North Carolinians statewide.

About WFCU and WOCCU

The Worldwide Foundation is the fundraising and engagement arm of the World Council. Join us on a global journey to transform a billion lives worldwide using credit unions. Visit www.doglobalgood.org to start your journey today.

World Council of Credit Unions is the global trade association and development platform for credit unions. World Council promotes the sustainable development of credit unions and other financial cooperatives around the world to empower people through access to high quality and affordable financial services. World Council advocates on behalf of the global credit union system before international organizations and works with national governments to improve legislation and regulation. Its technical assistance programs introduce new tools and technologies to strengthen credit unions’ financial performance and increase their outreach.

World Council has implemented 300+ technical assistance programs in 90 countries. Worldwide, 86,451 credit unions in 118 countries serve 375 million people. Learn more about World Council’s impact around the world at www.woccu.org.

