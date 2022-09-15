Polycarbonate Resin Market Size Worth $18.9 Billion by 2028 - Exclusive Report by Facts & Factors

[226 + Pages Report] According to Facts and Factors, the Global Polycarbonate Resin Market size was valued at around USD 15 billion in 2021 and is estimated to grow over USD 18.9 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of approximately 4.1% between 2022 and 2028. The key market players are listed in the report with their sales, revenues and strategies are SABIC Innovative Plastics, Bayer MaterialScience Ag, Teijin Ltd., Mitsubishi Engineering-Plastics Corporation, Chi Mei Corporation, Formosa Chemicals & Fiber Corporation, LG Chem Ltd., Samsung Sdi Co. Ltd., Samyang Corporation, Thai Polycarbonate Co. Ltd., Trinseo LLC., and others.

/EIN News/ -- TOKYO, JAPAN, Sept. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Facts and Factors has published a new research report titled “Polycarbonate Resin Market Size, Share, Growth Analysis Report By Application (Electrical & Electronics, Optical Media, Consumer, Automotive, Sheets, Films, Packaging, Medical, and Others), and By Region - Global and Regional Industry Insights, Overview, Comprehensive Analysis, Trends, Statistical Research, Market Intelligence, Historical Data and Forecast 2022 – 2028” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Polycarbonate Resin Market size & share in terms of revenue was worth of USD 15 billion in 2021 and it is expected to surpass around USD 18.9 billion mark by 2028, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 4.1% during the forecast period 2022 to 2028.”

Report Overview:

Polycarbonate resins provide features such as easy mold release, high tensile strength, low viscosity, flexural strength, thermal stability, and elastic modulus. High demand is observed for polycarbonate resins from the medical, healthcare, and automobile sectors. As it has great electrical resistance, it is used widely in several electrical and electronic equipment, including optical media, connectors, housings, smartphones, battery boxes, and among others.

Several concerns are being raised on account of the usage of polycarbonate resin in medical applications and other packaging materials. This might hamper the growth of the global polycarbonate resin market.

Get a Free Sample PDF of this Research Report for more Insights with a Table of Content, Research Methodology, and Graphs - https://www.fnfresearch.com/sample/polycarbonate-resin-market



(A free sample of this report is available upon request; please contact us for more information.)

Our Free Sample Report Consists of the Following:

Introduction, Overview, and in-depth industry analysis are all included in the 2022 updated report.

The COVID-19 Pandemic Outbreak Impact Analysis is included in the package

About 226+ Pages Research Report (Including Recent Research)

Provide detailed chapter-by-chapter guidance on Request

Updated Regional Analysis with Graphical Representation of Size, Share, and Trends for the Year 2022

Includes Tables and figures have been updated

The most recent version of the report includes the Top Market Players, their Business Strategies, Sales Volume, and Revenue Analysis

Facts and Factors research methodology

(Please note that the sample of this report has been modified to include the COVID-19 impact study prior to delivery.)

Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2021 USD 15 Billion Projected Market Size in 2028 USD 18.9 Billion CAGR Growth Rate 4.1% CAGR Base Year 2021 Forecast Years 2022-2028 Key Market Players SABIC Innovative Plastics, Bayer MaterialScience Ag, Teijin Ltd., Mitsubishi Engineering-Plastics Corporation, Chi Mei Corporation, Formosa Chemicals & Fiber Corporation, LG Chem Ltd., Samsung Sdi Co. Ltd., Samyang Corporation, Thai Polycarbonate Co. Ltd., Trinseo LLC, and Others Key Segment By Application, and Region Major Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East &, Africa Purchase Options Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs.

Global Polycarbonate Resin Market Dynamics:

The rising polycarbonate resins acceptance over other established glass fibers has been a key factor facilitating the market for polycarbonate resins. Increased R&D leading to the expanded scope of polycarbonate resins is facilitating the demand for these resins. The global polycarbonate resins market is likely to show considerable growth over the forecast period on account of the rising automotive and electronics industries. Rising plastics consumption is estimated to benefit the market globally. The growing demand for products that are eco-friendly is likely to influence positively the demand for polycarbonate resins. Polycarbonate resins have great physical properties, optical characteristics, and recyclability, giving them a competitive edge over traditional materials such as PVC, PE, metal, and PET. Its applications are spread across numerous end-use sectors such as electronics, automotive, building & construction, medical equipment, and optical media. A sharp rise in the demand for polycarbonate resin for manufacturing electronic products and optical discs is likely to aid the market growth globally.

However, the growth of the global polycarbonate resin market is challenged due to various determinants. Polycarbonate resins production releases Bisphenol A, which is highly carcinogenic and is acting as a major restraint for the growth of the market. The rising polycarbonate resins demand in various niche segments like blue ray discs and medical equipment is likely to present huge opportunities for growth to the market in the forecast period. Furthermore, owing to environmental considerations, the growth of bio-based polycarbonates is likely to present immense opportunities for growth in this market.

Browse the full “Polycarbonate Resin Market Size, Share, Growth Analysis Report By Application (Electrical & Electronics, Optical Media, Consumer, Automotive, Sheets, Films, Packaging, Medical, and Others), and By Region - Global and Regional Industry Insights, Overview, Comprehensive Analysis, Trends, Statistical Research, Market Intelligence, Historical Data and Forecast 2022 – 2028” Report at https://www.fnfresearch.com/polycarbonate-resin-market



Polycarbonate Resin Market: COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic resulted in a downfall in the market and multiple polycarbonate resins manufacturers incurred losses. The whole world witnessed lockdowns across several countries to control the spread of virus infections and this resulted in a significant change in activity industrially on a global scale. Shielding of multiple facilities of manufacturing as well as the slow-down of the industrial market majorly led to a decline in demand for these polycarbonate resins in the first half of 2020.

Shuttering of multiple manufacturing facilities & industrial facilities, shortage of raw materials, logistics lapses, etc., were determinants that further made it hard for the companies to run their business smoothly. The polycarbonate resins market is likely to make a noticeable recovery after the pandemic era as the globe returns to normal & restart of manufacturing activity to further drive the market for polycarbonate resins potential over the coming years with huge demand from various end-use sectors.

Segmentation Analysis

The global polycarbonate resin market is segmented based on application and region.

Based on application, the global market segments are electrical & electronics, optical media, consumer, automotive, sheets, films, packaging, medical, and others. The medical segment is expected to grow at a significant share. The medical segment is driven by FDI investment and rising government expenditure which in turn has given many lucrative opportunities for the market players operating in this market. Polycarbonate resin has a wide variety of uses in the healthcare industry, in the manufacturing of medical equipment like IV tubes, surgical instruments, blood filters, blood oxygenators, and blood reservoirs.

Directly Purchase a copy of the report with TOC @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/buynow/su/polycarbonate-resin-market



Competitive Landscape

The report also provides an in-depth analysis of the market's main competitors, as well as information on their competitiveness. The research also identifies and analyses important business strategies used by these main market players, such as mergers and acquisitions (M&A), affiliations, collaborations, and contracts. Some of the main competitors dominating the global Polycarbonate Resin market include -

SABIC Innovative Plastics

Bayer MaterialScience Ag

Teijin Ltd.

Mitsubishi Engineering-Plastics Corporation

Chi Mei Corporation

Formosa Chemicals &Fiber Corporation

LG Chem Ltd.

Samsung Sdi Co. Ltd.

Samyang Corporation

Thai Polycarbonate Co. Ltd.

Trinseo LLC

Key Insights from Primary Research:

As per the analysis shared by our research analyst, the Polycarbonate Resin market is estimated to grow annually at a CAGR of around 4.1% over the forecast period (2022-2028).

In Terms Of Revenue, The Polycarbonate Resin market size was valued at around US$ 15 Billion in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 18.9 Billion by 2028. Due to a variety of driving factors, the market is predicted to rise at a significant rate.

Based on application segmentation, electrical & electronics were predicted to show maximum market share in the year 2021.

On the basis of geography, the polycarbonate resin market is expected to grow rapidly across Asia Pacific in the coming years.

Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts: https://www.fnfresearch.com/inquiry/polycarbonate-resin-market



Key questions answered in this report:

What is the market size and growth rate forecast for Polycarbonate Resin industry?

What are the main driving factors propelling the Polycarbonate Resin Market forward?

What are the leading companies in the Polycarbonate Resin Industry?

What segments does the Polycarbonate Resin Market cover?

How can I receive a free copy of the Polycarbonate Resin Market sample report and company profiles?

Regional Analysis:

Asia Pacific is likely to dominate the global polycarbonate resin market globally during the coming years. The emerging nations such as India and China display a substantial polycarbonate resins demand to support urbanization, which is driving the share of the Asia Pacific in the market. Moreover, rising demand from the South American and Middle East countries will further expand the market growth of the polycarbonate resins market.

Recent Developments

In Aug 2021, SABIC has announced the launch of its certified circular polycarbonate (PC) resin and blends made from the upcycling of post-consumer mixed plastic.

SABIC has announced the launch of its certified circular polycarbonate (PC) resin and blends made from the upcycling of post-consumer mixed plastic. In Sep 2021, SABIC announced three polypropylene, polycarbonate/PET grades: Sabic T2E-3320EH PP compound, a high-flow, low-emission, talc-filled polypropylene (PP); Xenoy T2NX2500UV resin, an unfilled, UV-stabilized blend of polycarbonate (PC) and polyethylene terephthalate (PET); Xenoy T2NX5230 resin, a mineral-filled PC/PET blend.

Request for Customization on this Report as per your requirements - https://www.fnfresearch.com/customization/polycarbonate-resin-market



(We tailor your report to meet your specific research requirements. Inquire with our sales team about customising your report.)

The global Polycarbonate Resin market is segmented as follows:

By Application

Electrical & Electronics

Optical Media

Consumer

Sheets

Films

Packaging

Medical

Automotive

Others

By Region

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe France UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



Request For Free Sample Report of the Global Polycarbonate Resin Market @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/sample/polycarbonate-resin-market



Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2022−2028

Market Dynamics – Leading Trends, Growth Drivers, Restraints, and Investment Opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Application, and Region

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

Browse Other Related Research Reports from Facts & Factors:

High-performance Film Market: https://www.fnfresearch.com/high-performance-film-market



Nitrogenous Fertilizer Market: https://www.fnfresearch.com/nitrogenous-fertilizer-market



Waterborne Coatings Market: https://www.fnfresearch.com/waterborne-coatings-market



Titanium Dioxide Market: https://www.fnfresearch.com/titanium-dioxide-market



Construction Sealants Market: https://www.fnfresearch.com/construction-sealants-market



Magnetite Nanoparticles Market: https://www.fnfresearch.com/magnetite-nanoparticles-market



About Facts & Factors:

Facts & Factors is a leading market research organization offering industry expertise and scrupulous consulting services to clients for their business development. The reports and services offered by Facts and Factors are used by prestigious academic institutions, start-ups, and companies globally to measure and understand the changing international and regional business backgrounds.

Our client’s/customer’s conviction on our solutions and services has pushed us in delivering always the best. Our advanced research solutions have helped them in appropriate decision-making and guidance for strategies to expand their business.

Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/fnfresearch



Follow Us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/fnfresearch



Follow Us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/factsandfactors/



Contact Us:

Rushikesh Dorge

USA: +1 347 690-0211

United Kingdom: +44 2032 894158

Japan: +81 50 5806 9039

India: +91 73877 19999

Email: sales@fnfresearch.com



Web: https://www.fnfresearch.com

