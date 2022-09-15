Associa Hawaii Helps Disadvantaged Students Prepare For Start Of School Year

Employees and homeowners donate supplies and money to benefit local middle school

/EIN News/ -- HONOLULU, Sept. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa Hawaii, a leading provider of high-quality community management services throughout the State of Hawaii, recently teamed up with the management team and board of directors at Capitol Place Condominiums for a back-to-school fundraising event to benefit disadvantaged children attending Oahu’s Keelikolani Middle School. The Capitol Place and Associa Hawaii team packed and distributed 90 “back-to-school” kits to kids who might otherwise be forced to go without needed supplies. At the same time, company employees, vendors, and Capital Place owners raised an additional $1,200 that was donated to the school.

“Children represent our future and Associa Hawaii firmly believes in helping them succeed at every opportunity,” said Associa Hawaii President Pauli Wong, CMCA®, RS®. “I am grateful for all our team members, vendors, and homeowners who generously donated their time, money, and resources to make this event a success.”

