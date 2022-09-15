Submit Release
Associa Hawaii Helps Disadvantaged Students Prepare For Start Of School Year

Employees and homeowners donate supplies and money to benefit local middle school

/EIN News/ -- HONOLULU, Sept. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa Hawaii, a leading provider of high-quality community management services throughout the State of Hawaii, recently teamed up with the management team and board of directors at Capitol Place Condominiums for a back-to-school fundraising event to benefit disadvantaged children attending Oahu’s Keelikolani Middle School. The Capitol Place and Associa Hawaii team packed and distributed 90 “back-to-school” kits to kids who might otherwise be forced to go without needed supplies. At the same time, company employees, vendors, and Capital Place owners raised an additional $1,200 that was donated to the school.

“Children represent our future and Associa Hawaii firmly believes in helping them succeed at every opportunity,” said Associa Hawaii President Pauli Wong, CMCA®, RS®. “I am grateful for all our team members, vendors, and homeowners who generously donated their time, money, and resources to make this event a success.”

About Associa

With more than 225 branch offices across North America, Associa is building the future of community for nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 11,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise, and trailblazing innovation. For more than 43 years, Associa has brought positive impact and meaningful value to communities. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.

