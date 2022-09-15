Nighttime closure of Piilani Highway between Kaonoulu Street and Piikea Avenue

Main, News Posted on Sep 15, 2022 in Highways News

KAHULUI – The Hawaii Department of Transportation (HDOT) notifies Maui motorists of a nighttime, full closure of Piʻilani Highway between Kaonoulu Street and Piʻikea Avenue scheduled from 8 p.m. Monday, Sept. 19, through 5 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022. The closure will allow work crews to restripe the highway and reset barriers in preparation for Phase 2 construction of the Kihei Roundabout.

Motorists, including first responders, will be detoured to South Kihei Road during the full closure. HDOT has verified that there will be no concurrent work on the alternate route.

The following 24/7 adjustments to Piʻilani Highway will remain in place throughout Phase 2 construction:

Piʻilani Highway between Kaonoulu Street and Piʻikea Avenue will be one lane in each direction.

Kūlanihākoʻi Street at its intersection with Piʻilani Highway will be closed as construction will be taking place on the makai side. Access to Kūlanihākoʻi Street will be maintained through South Kihei Road.

Phase 2 work is estimated to be completed by mid-December 2022. More information on the project to construct a multi-lane roundabout can be found at https://hidot.hawaii.gov/wp-content/uploads/2021/01/KiheiRoundabout-Presentation-20210111-Final.pdf

HDOT advises motorists to plan and allow for extra travel time to get to their destinations. Electronic message boards are posted notifying motorists of the closure. Roadwork is weather permitting.

