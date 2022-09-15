Geranyl Acetone Market Size Will Reach Nearly USD 302.9 Million, Expanding at a CAGR of 7.2% by 2027 | Reports and Data

The market is growing significantly as the demand for perfumes and body deodorants have been going up substantially in recent years.

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, September 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Geranyl Acetone Market is projected to reach USD 302.9 million by 2027. The market is fueled by the rising trend of usage of Geranyl Acetone in pharmaceutical & medicated products, and extensive growth of the overall cosmetic & personal care industries, and proliferating usage of food-flavoring agents. Huge demand for the personal care industries specializing the skincare, hair care products, and a sudden enormous lift in the growth of the medicated personal care & topical medicinal have substantially propelled the overall Geranyl Acetone market growth and expected to add to the market share predominantly in the forthcoming years.

Aspirin, neryl acetate, geraniol, citronellyl acetate, geranyl formate, geraniol terpene, geraniol mosquito repellent, and 6-methyl-5-hepten-2-one to name a few are the hugely demanding topics and factors the end-users are concerned about and have been influencing the Geranyl Acetone market growth in many ways, have been additionally discussed in details in the report. Leading and growing players in the market that have been investing an extensive amount in the research & development in such corresponding factors have observed enormous growth in their business.

Key participants include: The Good Scents Company, ECSA Chemicals, Beijing LYS Chemicals Co., Ltd., BASF SE, DSM, Fleur-Chem, Inc., Elan Chemical Company, Ascent Finechem Private Limited, Gujarat Alkalies and Chemicals, and Neshiel Chemical, among others.

Further key findings from the report suggest

Domestic Grade is referred to as the manufacturing processes used by companies that produce end-use products for the household usage or intended to be used by the common individuals. The domestic grade is growing fastest with a 5.3% CAGR during the projected time period.

The extraordinary growth in the perfume & deodorant market due to impressive new product line-ups and active youth consumer base is the prime diver of this market. The perfumes are solely made by the synthetic chemical compounds. Because of the biotechnological advancements, the synthetic ingredients have accomplished a considerable improvement. New odors and flavors have been accumulated according to various tastes, which would cater to the new consumers resulting in the final market growth.

Rapid urbanization and a rise in disposable income coupled with an increase in awareness regarding health issues are the factors driving the Geranyl Acetone market growth during the forecast period. Rising prevalence of the usage of sterilizing products during the coronavirus pandemic is also propelling the demand for the overall market. Favorable outlook towards bleaching products will also drive the demand for the Geranyl Acetone

Advancement in manufacturing techniques, a higher availability of the resources for the manufacturing units, dexterous processing technique, higher production capacity, increased consumers, and favorable business models of export & import, the Asia Pacific developing countries have been in trend for the raw material and chemical products outsourcing.

Form Outlook (Revenue: USD Million; Volume: Kilo Tons; 2017-2027)

Liquid

Powder

Grade Outlook (Revenue: USD Million; Volume: Kilo Tons; 2017-2027)

Domestic Grade

Industrial Grade

Sales Channel Outlook (Revenue: USD Million; Volume: Kilo Tons; 2017-2027)

Online Retails

Offline Retails

Applications Outlook (Revenue: USD Million; Volume: Kilo Tons; 2017-2027)

Perfumery Agents

Flavoring Agnets

Pharmaceuticals

Chemicals Industry

Others

