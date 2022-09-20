Author and Psychotherapist Thomas W. Scott Launches Book for October ADD/ADHD Awareness Month

Author and Licensed Psychotherapist Thomas W. Scott When Living and Learning Hurt: Making Now Better, So Later Will Be Easier

Life's social spotlights are glaring, and if you're not making it everybody knows. How we feel about ourselves privately will be our road map through life.” — Thomas W. Scott, M.S., L.P.C.

KANSAS CITY, MO, UNITED STATES, September 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- During the past two years, the pandemic has fertilized anxiety, uncertainty, and doubt. Depression and loneliness have exponentially increased, leaving children and adults, not knowing what to do next. The pandemic aside, these are common experiences of children and adults with ADD and ADHD. The author knows this story all too well.

In second grade, Tom's teacher strapped a piece of masking tape across his mouth sitting him in front of the class, because, in her words, "He won't stop talking." During his post high school planning his counselor informed him "You are not college material, and you better learn to run a cash register." Tom knew if he could learn how to learn his way, things would work out. And they have.

Unlike other books in this genre, these writings will make you laugh, and resuscitate your spirit. The author's education, training, and clinical experiences, coupled with his candid personal history is a compelling read. We can find parts of ourselves in all of it. Most importantly the book will inspire you to understand yourself, and others from different perspectives.

You will learn about the newest discoveries in interpersonal neurobiology, and psychology, combined with ancient wisdom, taking you on a fascinating path of self-discovery. It may surprise you to realize that "getting better," has more to do with letting go, than holding on. This journey will help you learn how to make now better, so later will be easier.

When Living and Learning Hurt: Making Now Better, So Later is Easier is available wherever you purchase your books online or at Outskirts Press at https://outskirtspress.com/bookstore/details/9781977215550. To learn more about Tom Scott visit https://thomaswscott.com.

