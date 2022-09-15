TGTE statement Item 2:General debate on the oral update by the High Commissioner - General Debate - 51st Session /Sep 14
Item 2: General debate on the oral update by the High Commissioner - General Debate - 51st Session /Sep 14
Mr. President,
On behalf of the Transnational Government of Tamil Eelam, and for the victims of the 2009 war in Sri Lanka, I would like to express our deep concerns for the delay of justice and accountability, and the non-conformance and implementation of the resolutions L30/1 and L46/1.
Mr. President, the High Commissioner’s Report on September 6th on Sri Lanka, highlighted the indivisibility of Human Rights and the economic crisis in Sri Lanka.
But the human rights issues of Tamils continue, with the unjustified allocation of US$1.86 billion, amounting to 15% of total expenditure, for the military to suppress and subjugate the Tamils, in their own Homeland, with impunity.
The report inter alia, also further expresses concern on the promotion of a Sinhala Buddhist majoritarian ideology for a fundamentalist state, and the long continuous protest by families waiting for the enforced disappeared.
Mr. President,
It’s been 13 years now since the end of the Mullivaikkal war. How long should the victims wait? We urge the Council, that there be no more time and space be given to Sri Lanka, after repeated resolutions and extensions, and with patience from the victims of war, now 13 years, but, to refer of Sri Lanka to the UN Security Council with recommendation to refer the situation in Sri Lanka to the ICC.
Thank you
*ABOUT THE TRANSNATIONAL GOVERNMENT OF TAMIL EELAM (TGTE):
The Transnational Government of Tamil Eelam (TGTE) is a democratically elected Government of over a million strong Tamils (from the island of Sri Lanka) living in several countries around the world.
TGTE was formed after the mass killing of Tamils by the Sri Lankan Government in 2009.
TGTE thrice held internationally supervised elections among Tamils around the world to elect 135 Members of Parliament. It has two chambers of Parliament: The House of Representatives and the Senate and also a Cabinet.
TGTE is leading a campaign to realize the political aspirations of Tamils through peaceful, democratic, and diplomatic means and its Constitution mandates that it should realize its political objectives only through peaceful means. It’s based on the principles of nationhood, homeland and self-determination.
TGTE seeks that the international community hold the perpetrators of war crimes, crimes against humanity, and genocide against the Tamil people to account. TGTE calls for a referendum to decide the political future of Tamils.
The Prime Minister of TGTE is Mr. Visuvanathan Rudrakumaran, a New York based lawyer.
Follow on Twitter: @TGTE_PMO
Email: pmo@tgte.org
Web: www.tgte-us.org
Transnational Government of Tamil Eelam
