Pelosi to Represent United States at G7 Speakers’ Summit in Germany   

Berlin – Speaker Nancy Pelosi is attending the G7 Speakers’ Summit in Berlin, Germany, which begins Thursday, September 15th. This year's Summit is focused on Russia’s illegal, unjustified war against Ukraine and the role of civic education to bolster Democracy worldwide. At the conference, G7 Speakers will welcome Ukrainian Speaker Ruslan Stefanchuk as a special guest. This year, Speaker Pelosi has been invited to deliver a keynote address during Session I: Russia’s Aggression Against Ukraine. In her remarks, she will highlight the urgency and importance of the G7 nations' continued unity in countering Putin’s invasion and in supporting Ukraine. She will also provide an update on the support provided by the Biden Administration and U.S. Congress. “It is my privilege to join my G7 colleagues in Germany to discuss our ongoing and unified response to Russia’s unlawful, unjustified war against Ukraine,” Speaker Nancy Pelosi said. “Since Putin launched his brutal and illegal assault on Ukraine, America and our allies and partners have worked with historic coordination, strength, and speed to impose devastating consequences on Russia including with sanctions and to deliver economic, security, and humanitarian assistance to Ukraine. At this year’s G7 Speakers’ Summit, we will reaffirm that our shared and unwavering commitment to the Ukrainian people will endure until their victory is won.” “As our countries support Ukraine’s heroic fight, we remain vigilant against autocratic threats worldwide,” Speaker Pelosi continued. “As bulwarks of freedom around the globe, the G7 nations share a special duty to defend Democracy. During this summit, we will discuss how we can continue to combat the forces of autocracy, both at home and around the world – which is crucial to strengthening the mutual security, economic interests and values of the G7 nations. On behalf of the United States Congress, thank you to the President of the Bundestag Bärbel Bas for hosting this timely and important meeting.” # # #