Transcript of Speaker Pelosi’s Remarks at Weekly Press Conference

Washington, D.C. – Speaker Nancy Pelosi held her weekly press conference today in the Capitol Visitor Center. Below are the Speaker’s remarks: Speaker Pelosi. Good afternoon. Yesterday, we had a great celebration at the White House for the passage – and the President signing earlier – the Inflation Reduction Act. It lowers costs for families. It's so exciting. It's historic. There has never been anything like it to pass this Con – Congress, or any country in the world, to preserve our planet For The Children. In that respect, it is a health issue: clean air, clean water, environmental justice – For The Children. It saves money for families by reducing – historically, we had been working for decades to enable the Secretary to be able to negotiate for lower prescription drug prices. And that is now the law of the land. In addition to which, there will be a $2,000 cap for seniors so that they don't have to pay more than that. This is remarkable. Again, historic. It's really a victory over the special interests. It's interesting that Pharma said, when we passed the bill to lower costs for prescription drugs, ‘The Democrats will pay for this.’ It also reduces costs by lowering energy costs for families. Again, saving the planet, lowering the cost of prescription drugs and health care, lowering energy costs: 100 percent of the Democrats in the House, 100 percent of the Democrats in the Senate. And that's historic, too, in both Houses. Not one Republican vote to lower prescription drug prices, to have clean air, clean water for our children, to lower energy costs for our families. So it was pretty – it's pretty exciting to us. As I said yesterday at the White House, when this bill passed, we jumped for joy, because it had been long in coming and historic in its scope. Then – we can go more into some of those provisions if you wish, but only to say that on top of all of it – it lowers the deficit. It contributes to lowering inflation, and does so by making the wealthiest and some corporate – corporations who have avoided taxes to pay their fair share. So yesterday, as we were gathering to celebrate this victory For The People – People Over Politics – the Republicans were, the extreme MAGA Republicans gathered to unveil their latest bill to criminalize women's health in all 50 states. The bill calls for a penalty of five years in federal prison for doctors performing abortions. This is a democracy issue. It's a freedom issue. But it's also a kitchen table issue for America's working families. It comes right to the heart of decision-making in the family. Again, this is – as they criminalize women's freedom to make their own choices, we have passed legislation to support freedom for women. When we passed the legislation to enshrine Roe v. Wade into law, not one Republican voted for that. Okay. Well, let's see what they do about contraception. Nine Republicans voted to give women the right to contraception – nine. That means over 200 of them do not support a woman's right to contraception. And, again, in terms of women being able to travel, to exercise their health freedom, three Republicans said that Americans should be able to cross state lines for health reasons – three Republicans. So that's what we're dealing with here. But again, the contrast is great when we talk about women's health. As I said, to criminalize abortion. Don’t allow women to have health care or travel – contraception or travel for their health care. At the same time, we have a different agenda. And again, Social Security. Over the break, we had a number of days of action. One of them was to observe the 87th birthday of Social Security. It was fabulous. It was a drumbeat across America. We had these across the country, 87th birthday. It was an organizing tool as well, because people really support Social Security and are concerned about what the Republicans, including the Chair of their Senate campaign committee has said about reviewing whether Social Security should exist in five years. Again, while we're protecting health care and financial security for seniors, the Republicans are undermining that. They never did support Social Security or Medicare, Medicaid. And in fact, when we won the House in 2006, it was largely – thank you to President Bush wanting to privatize Social Security. And here they go again. Again, attacking our Democracy, making it harder for people to vote. In that regard, one of the biggest suppressors of the vote is big, dark, special interest money in politics. This election gives us an opportunity. We can elect two more Senators to pass legislation that diminishes the role of big, dark money by insisting on disclosure, which we've been trying to do since the hateful, anti‑democratic Citizens United decision came down from an irresponsible Court, to, again, trying to pass disclosure, which couldn't get one Republican vote in the Senate to do that. But again, part of this election has to be to rescue our Democracy from big, dark, special interest money. And that will restore people's confidence that their vote and their voice is as important as anyone's. Our legislation does just that. It passed the House a number of times. It actually had the 50 – more than 50 votes in the Senate. But it did not have enough to remove the famous filibuster screen that is there. So when we celebrated, when we celebrated the Inflation Reduction Act yesterday at the White House, each of us – whether it was Chuck Schumer or the President or in my remarks – we all talked about how this fits under the President's agenda of fairness, of equity, of inclusiveness in our society, in our economy, in our prosperity. And it includes, of course, starting with the American Rescue package, which rescued – that just – indeed, our America, our economy, our people from where they had been in the previous Administration. The Infrastructure Law, bipartisan bill putting millions to work, building America and delivering clean water and broadband, with a strong commitment to justice and fairness and equity in the legislation, involving many more people in our prosperity. The PACT Act, something we've all worked on for such a while. I salute Mark Takano, the Chairman of the Veterans' Affairs Committee, Raul Ruiz, who worked with him on this, for this legislation. It's remarkable. Nearly a quarter of a trillion dollars will be spent to protect the health of our workers, and I'd love to go into it – our veterans – go into it more if you ask. And then the Bipartisan Safer Communities – gun violence prevention, which was bipartisan. It's a good first step. We have more to do. But nonetheless, all of these very, very important. And, of course, the CHIPS and Science Act, which, again, inclusion, diversity, reaching out, bringing more people in through the science part of it, which is about education and research and fairness, as well as the CHIPS part, which is a – all of it a national security issue for us. So Rescue, PACT, CHIPS and Science, Infrastructure Law and, again, safety in our communities, culminating now in the infrastructure – excuse me, the Inflation Reduction Act. So again, Democrats are always there For The People. We put People Over Politics. And it's a pretty dramatic time. As you see, the Republicans putting forth a ban – a majority, a majority of the Republicans in the House are cosponsors of legislation for a national – a nationwide abortion ban. It's important to note that, and we want to make sure the public is aware of that, in contrast to our respect [for] the freedom of women to make their own choices. *** Any questions? Q. Madam Speaker? Speaker Pelosi. Yes, ma'am. Q. Madam Speaker, yes. The nation's on the precipice of a rail strike right now, as we speak, fears of a potential rail strike. Have you spoken to the White House about where things stand in negotiations? Are you involved? Help us understand where things are. And could you support a potential resolution from Congress like the one that some Senators, Republican Senators, are proposing? Speaker Pelosi. Well, you asked three questions, all on the same subject. Yes, I have been engaged in conversation with the White House and with the unions involved in this. We're all hoping that negotiations will continue so there is no rail strike. And they're at the table with the Secretary of Labor. Secretary Walsh has been very much hoping that we can get a resolution of this. The main area of disagreement is that there's no sick leave for the workers, and that's a problem. That's a problem. Secondly – what was the second part? I've been in touch, yes, with them. Q. Yeah. But where do things stand? And does Congress need to act? Could you support action from Congress? Speaker Pelosi. Well, actions from Congress – what? We would rather see negotiations prevail so that there's no need for any actions from Congress. Q. On abortion, on abortion, Senator Graham introduced the 15‑week – Speaker Pelosi. Yeah. Q. – national ban. Speaker Pelosi. Yeah. Q. What does it tell you that the reaction from at least most of the Republican Senators has been muted or just to say that this should be a states' issue? Speaker Pelosi . Well, it should – if you've seen the side‑by‑sides, the split screens on TV this morning, you see, in August, Senator Graham saying that this should be a state issue. Boom, boom, boom, boom, everybody saying it should be a state issue. And then, probably at the insistence of the MAGA grassroots, coming out and saying there should be a federal ban. You'd have to ask the Republicans as to why they poured cold water on it, but they know they are digging a hole, and they just keep digging it. I was telling my Members this morning about when I was in school, like high school, a long time ago, that there was a story, a short story called ‘The Revolt of Mother,’ and mother revolted about certain things that were expected of her. Again, this is a revolt of mother and others as well. Women are not happy about this, and it is – they're making their views known. And the – it's so unfortunate. And as I say – as a mother of five, in six years and one week – I keep saying, I respect everybody's view about how they decide to do what they do, and we should continue to respect their freedom to do so. But I think what you're seeing there is a conflict within the Republican Party. There are those in the party that think life begins at the candlelight dinner the night before. [Laughter] And these people are in defiance of that, right? They're in defiance of that, because they're saying whatever they're saying about it. So that's what you're seeing there. But we are united in our support for women's right to choose. Q. Madam Speaker? Speaker Pelosi. Yes, ma'am. Q. Madam Speaker, the stock trade ban legislation. It's uniquely had broad bipartisan support, but we've been talking about this since February. Why has it taken eight months? And given the fact that the media – including, most recently, the New York Times – launched an investigation citing 97 lawmakers in potential violation, with many of them failing to report under the STOCK Act, should there be greater penalties – Speaker Pelosi. Yeah. Q. – in the legislation that you do put forward for people to be found in violation? Speaker Pelosi. Yeah, I'm not big on the New York Times and their investigations, but if that's what your premise is. Here's the thing: Members have been working on this. Just because somebody introduces a bill doesn't mean it becomes the law of land. There's been discussion about it. And just recently, this morning actually, the Committee – we've been going back and forth, and they were refining things and talking to Members about what they think will work. And we believe we have a product that we can bring to the Floor this month– Q. Would it include Congressional staff? Speaker Pelosi. Well, you know what, when the bill comes out, you'll see what it is, and those are some of the discussions that go back and forth. But I'm pleased with it. It's very strong. But again, in order – just because – what did they say, they have 60? That's not – that's not even a quarter of what we need, a third of what we need to pass a bill, regardless of how bipartisan it is. The fact is the Ethics – they're all – the committee of jurisdiction is [the] House Administration Committee. They have to make sure they're in sync with the Ethics Committee and this or that. And that's call legislating. Q. Madam Speaker? Speaker Pelosi. This is women's day. Yes, go ahead. [Laughter] Q. I want to ask you about a very well‑known woman, the Queen. I know you signed her condolence book yesterday. Speaker Pelosi. Yeah. Q. And as we know at this point, in terms of her funeral next week, it appears that the President and First Lady – Speaker Pelosi. Yeah. Q. – are going to be the only ones representing – Speaker Pelosi. Yes. Q. – the United States. Do you expect that to change at all, any last minute changes as far as a potential Congressional delegation? Speaker Pelosi. No. Q. And do you have any regrets if Members aren't able to go? Speaker Pelosi. Well, of course, there are a large number of Members who would like to go. But the fact is, is that there are only, like, 2,000 people who fit into the Westminster Abbey, whatever the chapel that it is that it will be in. And yesterday, we had a lovely bereavement resolution put forth by Congressman Ron Kind, Ron Kind of Wisconsin. Ron has been the Chair of the U.K. Interparliamentary Group, but also he's Co‑Chair of another subgroup, that U.K.‑U.S. – Ron Kind's ancestor came over on the Mayflower. Somewhere along the way and for whatever reasons, I don't know, he fell off the ship. But they rescued him, and now we have Ron Kind in the Congress of the United States. So he offered the bereavement resolution, and it was beautiful. And we also had a moment of silence for Her Majesty. And I just wrote a note to the Speaker, because we interact together. I wrote him a note to say that, in my comments regarding the Queen, I said she's a monarch for the U.K., but a matriarch for Democracy and of course for women around the world. So we all extend our condolences. But I think it is understandable. Now, there will be – not my announcement, my understanding is the Embassy will be making an announcement that we will have a big service in Washington, D.C., perhaps sometime next week. But it's their announcement to make. Last question. Yes, sir. Q. Madam Speaker, you predicted that House Democrats are going to defy the odds – Speaker Pelosi. Yeah. Q. – and actually pick up seats in this year's midterm election and thus retain the Chamber. Speaker Pelosi. Yeah. Q. At the same time, we often hear calls for generational change – Speaker Pelosi. Mm‑hmm. Q. – within the Democratic Party and within American politics generally. Insider reported just this week that this Congress is statistically the oldest one ever. If Democrats do retain the House, do you plan to seek another term as Speaker? Why or why not? Speaker Pelosi. Not after that glorious introduction you gave. [Laughter] Look, right now my focus is on holding the House. How many times have I told you over the past year and a half‑plus that the Democrats would hold the House, despite some of the so‑called ‘conventional’ so‑called ‘wisdom’ in Washington, D.C. saying that, in the off-year, the President's party always loses Congress or seats? The fact is, that isn't conventional and it isn't wisdom, because convention has changed. We communicate in a different way. We have a different reality here now in terms of our own Democracy being on the ballot, our planet being on the ballot, the future of our country being on the ballot. And also, we always believe we will win, so we're always prepared for it. Mobilization, to own the ground. Our distinguished Chairman, Sean Patrick Maloney, began that even before January 6th, as soon as he was chosen by our colleagues to be the Chair, even before January 6th. You can just imagine the momentum it had picked up. Secondly, mobilization depends on messaging, and the legislation that we are passing has been very, very, shall we say, encouraging to our grassroots. And then the third is, of course, the resources – it begins with an ‘M,’ but I don't like to bring it up – the resources needed to win. So we have been ready. So when the Supreme Court decision came down, it wasn't a case of, ‘Oh, if only we had known.’ No, we were ready, because we believed and because we saw the urgency of it. Now, in addition to that, forgetting what we believed and what we were prepared for, the most important part of it is our candidates believed. They believed in the future, they believed in themselves, they believed that they could win in those districts. So we were in place with a great array of candidates, a few more chosen, just a few more chosen since that decision. But the decision has really made a remarkable difference. But even so, our kitchen table issues are where people make their decisions as well, whether the cost of prescription drugs, the rest of it. But again, a woman's right to choose is a kitchen table issue in terms of family decision-making. And so, we're pretty excited about the prospects. This morning, we were able to welcome to our Caucus two newly sworn‑in Members, Congressman Ryan of New York, Congresswoman Peltola of Alaska – two places nobody expected us to win, including the Republicans. So we're very proud of the success that we're having, and we fully intend to hold the House. And even though there are some among you who belittle my political instincts and the rest, I got us here twice to the Majority, and I don't intend to – our giving it up. Yes, sir. One last, yeah. Q. Would you like to answer Bryan's question about your own future? Speaker Pelosi. No. I said, first we're going to win, and that's really the issue. Okay? Q. And then? Speaker Pelosi. Did you not – are we speaking a different language? [Laughter] First we win, then we decide. And the fact is, is that I'm so excited about our new Members coming in. They are beautifully diverse. They are courageous. Courage is the main thing. Everybody can have their convictions and their commitments to ideas, and that's lovely, and that's their ‘why’ they run. But how they run with courage is really what is so exciting. Thank you all very much. # # #