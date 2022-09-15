Public Meeting and Plans Display for the Route 403 - U.S. 219 to PA 985 Safety Improvements Project

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation will conduct an Open House and Plans Display to inform the public of the proposed PA 403 – U.S. 219 to PA 985 Safety Improvement project in Hooversville and Benson Boroughs and Shade, Quemahoning, and Conemaugh Townships in Somerset County.

As part of the upgrades to PA 403, a retaining wall will be constructed north of Tire Hill. A detour is being proposed for the construction of the retaining wall. The proposed posted detour will utilize U.S. 219, PA 56, and Route 3006 (Eisenhower Boulevard) and is anticipated to have a duration of approximately 3 to 4 months.

The purpose of this meeting is to provide the public an opportunity to review and comment on the proposed project. Representatives from PennDOT will be available to answer questions and receive comments regarding the project. The comments of all individuals, groups or organizations are welcome. Anyone with knowledge of historic resources in the project area should attend the meeting.

The meeting will be held on Thursday, September 22, 2022, from 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Conemaugh Township Municipal Building, 1120 Tire Hill Road, Johnstown, PA 15905.

The meeting location is accessible to persons with disabilities. Any person requiring special aid or additional information regarding the meeting may contact the project manager, Jaclyn Himmelwright, by phone 814-696-7171 or by e-mail jhimmelwri@pa.gov.



MEDIA CONTACT: Tara M Callahan-Henry, 814-696-7101

