Boscola Announces $421,514 in PCCD Grants to Provide Services to Victims of Child Sexual Abuse and for Criminal Justice & Prevention Projects

Bethlehem − September 14, 2022 − Senator Lisa Boscola (D-Lehigh/Northampton) announced today that at its quarterly meeting the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency (PCCD) approved five grants for $421,514 to provide services to victims of child sexual abuse and to assist with additional criminal justice and prevention programs.

“State funds to provide services for victims of child sexual abuse here in the Lehigh Valley is critically important,” Boscola stated. “The Crime Victims Council of the Lehigh Valley does an excellent job in providing these services and through this grant will continue to assist victims of child sexual abuse. I am also pleased to see four additional grants to aid local law enforcement and assist our criminal justice system,” Boscola added.

The funding awards were approved through the Children’s Advocacy Center Advisory Committee (CACAC), the Criminal Justice Advisory Committee (CJAC) and the Mental Health Justice Advisory Committee (MHJAC),

The five Lehigh Valley application funding requests that were approved:

Crime Victims Council for Services for Victims of Child Sexual Abuse (CACAC – Endowment Act Funds): $100,000

Lehigh County for De-escalation and Use-of-Force Simulation Training Center (CJAC – Federal Byrne Justice Assistance Grant Funds): $250,000

Lehigh County for Reentry Strategic Planning (CJAC – Federal Byrne Justice Assistance Grant Funds): $15,000

Borough of Coplay for Coplay Police Department Body Worn Cameras (CJAC – Federal Byrne Justice Assistance Grant Funds): $36,514

Northampton County for Northampton County CIT Expansion (MHJAC Transformation Transfer Initiative/Mental Health Funds): $20,000

