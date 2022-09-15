BlueFletch Recognized as One of Atlanta's Best and Brightest Companies to Work For in 2022
EINPresswire.com/ -- BlueFletch is proud to announce it has been recognized as one of Atlanta's Best and Brightest Companies to Work For® in 2022! Amidst constant changes in the mobile device and software industry, being acknowledged for the eighth year in a row reinforces BlueFletch’s commitment to creating a positive, diverse, and inclusive work environment for all employees.
Sponsored by an independent research firm, Atlanta's Best and Brightest Companies to Work For® evaluates specific criteria from each applicant including compensation, benefits, and employee solution as well as other factors such as employee education & development, engagement & retention among others.
"BlueFletch is committed to providing a great work environment that benefits everyone involved," said BlueFletch CEO, Richard Makerson. "BlueFletch is based on the principle that for a company to succeed, employees should feel empowered, valued, and truly a part of a supportive community."
About the Best and Brightest Program
The Best and Brightest Companies to Work For® is a national program that provides the business community with the opportunity to gain recognition, showcase their best practices and demonstrate why they are an ideal place for employees to work. This nationwide program celebrates companies that are making business better, creating richer lives and building a stronger community.
About BlueFletch, Inc.
Based in Atlanta, BlueFletch is an award-winning innovator in the mobile industry, focused on helping enterprises secure, manage, and support their shared and rugged workforce devices. The flagship product BlueFletch Enterprise is trusted by the Fortune 1000 in retail, transportation, healthcare, logistics, and warehousing, as well as organizations worldwide. Providing a customized enterprise launcher, mobile SSO, Support and Analytics, and MDM/EMM for Android workforce devices, BlueFletch Enterprise helps ensure an organization’s digital transformation or management initiatives are effective and secure. Learn more at https://www.bluefletch.com
