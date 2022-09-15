Konica Minolta’s FORXAI Video Security Solution Wins New Product of the Year

Recognized by Security Today for Superior Technology

/EIN News/ -- Ramsey, NJ, Sept. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. (Konica Minolta) today announced it has been recognized by Security Today for its FORXAI Video Security Solution (VSS), which was named a 2022 New Product of the Year. Launched in April 2022, Konica Minolta’s VSS offering includes its FORXAI Video Security Solution for Intelligent Surveillance and point-of-entry solution FORXAI Video Security Solution for Secure Access .

Security Today magazine is the leading industry media brand providing technology, education and solutions for security professionals, and securitytoday.com is the preeminent editorial website for the security industry. Its New Product of the Year Award honors the outstanding product development achievements of security equipment manufacturers whose products are considered to be particularly noteworthy in their ability to improve security. In the 14th successful year of the independently juried contest, winners were honored in 47 product award categories.

Konica Minolta’s FORXAI Video Security Solution provides a comprehensive end-to-end offering that helps organizations analyze processes, situations and behavior through features like motion/PPE detection, facial recognition, object tracking and two-way alerting. The unique, decentralized software-driven solution offers unparalleled security systems that not only collect data, but also analyze and convert it into valuable, actionable information for a greater degree of intelligence. Businesses can more effectively defuse highly dangerous situations and reduce liability with better video surveillance and real-time alerts.

“Today’s businesses need integrated video technologies and customer experience they can rely on, and Konica Minolta has built a comprehensive portfolio of cameras and technology complete with monitoring, secure access and optimal oversight of facilities and operations through high-resolution images, analytics and value-added capabilities that complement and augment each unique customer’s operations,” said Vijay Raghavan, Senior Vice President, Digital Transformation and Emerging Businesses, Konica Minolta. “We work together with our customer partners to understand their operations and uncover key pain points – truly customizing a video surveillance solution that meets their priorities. We are thrilled to receive this honor from Security Today and have our team’s great work recognized.”

“After hosting this New Product of the Year program, I am struck with the intense effort by manufacturers, who exceed last year’s entries. We are fortunate to have so many entries, and applaud each one for the ingenuity and painstaking efforts to ensure the security business is meeting the technology challenges,” said Ralph C. Jensen, Editor in Chief, Security Today magazine. “New Product of the Year confirms to me that the best and the brightest are completely invested in their craft and have strategic plans to bring new technology to the forefront.”

About Konica Minolta

Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. is reshaping and revolutionizing the workplace to achieve true connectivity through the Intelligent Connected Workplace. The company guides and supports its clients' digital transformation through its expansive office technology portfolio, including IT Services (All Covered), intelligent information management, managed print services and industrial and commercial print solutions.

