Violet Defense Group Restructures Leadership Team to Manage Next Phase of Growth

/EIN News/ -- ORLANDO, Fla., Sept. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Advanced photonics company Violet Defense Group, Inc. announces new structure to its leadership team to manage its two subsidiaries: Violet Defense, an ultraviolet disinfection technology company founded in 2012, and Violet Gro, an indoor agricultural lighting company founded in 2018.

Bruce Mosley has been promoted to the role of president of the Violet Defense business line. Bruce joined Violet Defense Group as chief revenue officer in early 2022 after serving in the same position at Roush Fenway Racing. Mosley is a seasoned sales and marketing expert with more than 30 years of experience successfully developing and executing sales and strategic marketing plans for major national brands, including Kohler, The Kraft Heinz Company, The Kroger Company, Sunoco, Office Depot, Coors Brewing Company, and more.

Elaine Gibbons, who has been providing strategic consulting to Violet Defense Group, has been named president of Violet Gro. In this role, Gibbons will drive corporate growth and an ambitious R&D agenda that includes researching & developing applications of Violet Defense's core UV disinfection technology for the agricultural industry. With over 25 years' experience in scaling and transforming businesses, including serving as managing director Global Head Offshore Operations for Russell Investments and vice president of strategic affairs for PATH, Elaine brings extensive, strategic, go-to-market, and global operational experience in both investments and health innovation to Violet Gro.

"With all the tremendous opportunities in front of us as a company, it was critical that we establish dedicated leadership roles for each of our business lines. Bruce and Elaine both possess the expertise and experience we need to lead these organizations and to drive the next phase of growth," said David Scalzo, CEO of Violet Defense Group.

Jessica Jones has been promoted to vice president of client experience, where she will be responsible for creating, managing, and executing the customer experience strategy of the organization, beginning with marketing and communications and continuing through to successful installation and training for customers. Jones has been with Violet Defense for over five years, with primary responsibility for marketing, but has been instrumental in sales, product development, testing, and managing key partnerships, including the Orlando Magic, AdventHealth Training Center, RFK, and UCF Athletics.

Frank Manley, Director of Operations & Program Management, will also be joining the executive leadership team to leverage his experience and expertise in operations, project management, and quality management as the organization pursues ISO 9001: 2015 certification. Manley joined Violet Defense in 2020 with over 15 years' experience in quality management and technology implementations for organizations like General Electric and Johnson & Johnson.

"We know that a commitment to our customers and quality are critical to our success. With Jessica's deep knowledge about our products and her direct involvement in all aspects of our company over the past five years and Frank's experience with quality management, our leadership team will now be positioned to provide our customers an even greater experience when working with our company," Scalzo said.

About Violet Defense Group

Violet Defense Group is an advanced photonics company based in Florida, helping to leverage its patented technology for solutions that lead to a healthier world. As the parent company to Violet Defense, the germ-killing technology subsidiary, and Violet Gro, the agricultural lighting subsidiary, Violet Defense Group is committed to harnessing the power of light to solve real-world problems, including healthier spaces, better indoor growing, and cleaner water. For more information, visit www.violetdefensegroup.com.



Attachment