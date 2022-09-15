New to The Street TV Announces its 385th Episode with Four Featured Guest Interviews, Airing on Bloomberg TV as a Sponsored Program, Tonight, September 15, 2022, at 9:30 PM PT

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Sept. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FMW Media’s New to The Street TV announces its business show broadcasting as a sponsored program on Bloomberg TV , Tonight, September 15, 2022, at 9:30 PM PT.



New to The Street’s show will feature the following four (4) corporate interviews:

1). Cryptocurrency- Fantom Foundation’s (CRYPTO: FTM) ($FTM) interview with Professor Bernhard Scholz, Ph.D., Chief Research Officer (CRO).

2). Mikra Cellular Sciences’ (a division of Lifeist Wellness, Inc. ) (TSXV: LFST) (FRANKFURT: M5B) (OTCMKTS: NXTTF) interview with Faraaz Jamal, CEO, Mikra Cellular Sciences & COO, Lifeist Wellness, Inc.

3). Cryptocurrency – Pawtocol’s (CRYPTO : UPI) ($UPI) interview with Colin Jordan, CEO, and Marlina Cotter, Animal Rescue Coordinator.

4). Sekur Private Data, Ltd.’s (OTCQX: SWISF) (CSE: SKUR) (FRA: GDT0) interview with Alain Ghiai, CEO.

Episode #385

Professor Bernhard Scholz, Ph.D., the Chief Research Officer (CRO) at Fantom Foundation (CRYPTO: FTM) ($FTM) (“Fantom”) and a professor at the University of Sydney, Australia , talks with TV Host Jane King. Fantom is a layer-1 blockchain that uses Lachesis’ aBFT (asynchronous Byzantine Fault-Tolerant) consensus algorithm , allowing multiple DeFi Smart Contracts and other transactions to be executed efficiently and timely with lower transactional fees. Bernhard explains the evolution of the blockchain industry, which started shortly after the global financial crisis in 2008. Bitcoin appeared as a new monetary platform, a secure distributed ledger based on complicated mathematical combinations. Popularity multiplied, and even today, $BTC is a reliable cryptocurrency. In 2015, Ethereum appeared in the crypto industry, a unique blockchain with attributes that can program money and automate financial transactions on a DeFi platform. As Fantom’s CRO, Bernhard is opening a research lab to continue to grow $FTM’s blockchain innovations, looking to create exciting new uses. Anyone can learn about blockchain and cryptocurrencies with plenty of reliable sources on the internet and YouTube videos. The Fantom Foundation platform ecosystem sees its speed, security, and scalability as some of its main attributes that attract end-users. The on-screen QR code is available during the show; download or visit Fantom Foundation - https://fantom.foundation/ .

New to The Street TV’s Host Jane King from the Nasdaq Marketplace studio interviews Faraaz Jamal, CEO, Mikra Cellular Sciences (“Mikra”) and COO, Lifeist Wellness, Inc . (TSXV: LFST (FRANKFURT: M5B) (OTCMKTS: NXTTF). Mikra is biosciences and consumer wellness Company that develops innovative therapies for cellular health. Faraaz explains the microscopic cellular level benefits of Mikra’s CELLF™ product , recommending it as a more effective alternative to multivitamins and supplements. The unique make-up of CELLF allows it to pass through the digestive system and be absorbed into the mid-small intestine (jejunum) and distributed to cells. As a nutraceutical gel with a buttery-type consistency, the product contains nutrient doses similarly used in other non-related clinical studies. Many other products in today’s market contain fillers and other non-essential ingredients that don’t contribute to the body’s nutritional needs and demands. Faraaz tells viewers that s consumer demand for CELLF is so high that being “SOLD-OUT” is not unusual, and Mikra stays busy meeting demands. About 80% of their orders are from returning customers. Currently, the Company sells its product through its e-commerce outlets. It is also working with a larger retailer with an expectation of them accepting CELLF as a new product offering. If you are feeling sluggish and lack energy throughout the day, CELLF can help. Mikra Cellular Sciences is a Lifeist Wellness, Inc. subsidiary that develops, produces, and sells bioactive consumer products. The on-screen QR code is available during the show; download or visit Mikra Cellular Sciences - https://wearemikra.com/ .

From the Nasdaq Marketplace studio, New to The Street TV welcomes back Pa w t o col t o c ol (CRYPTO: UPI) ($UPI) , a blockchain technology Company that is creating better lives for pets and pet owners. Colin Jordan, Chief Executive Officer, and Marlina Cotter, Animal Rescue Coordinator talk with TV Host Jane King, updating viewers about current corporate ongoings. Marlina explains her role with the Company, finding animal rescue shelters that qualify to receive crypto donations. Shelters need to be a 501(c) not-for-profit organization that provides rescue services for high-risk and elderly pets. Pawtocol’s PetFund currently donates 10% of its revenues to five (5) pet rescue organizations, three in Arizona and two in California. Marlina tells viewers that New York and Florida pet shelters will soon receive donated crypto funds. Colin updates viewers about Pawtocol’s sponsored football game, played on September 10, 2022, between the University of Arizona and the Mississippi State University. Pawtocol’s logo branded banners hung throughout the University of Arizona football stadium, and during the game, Pawtocol gave away prizes , including its $UPI (Universal Pet Income) token. The ecosystem creates real-world solutions, uses, and products/services for pet owners using Pawtocol’s $UPI token blockchain. The on-screen QR code is available during the show; download or visit Pawtocol – https://pawtocol.com/ .

Mr. Alain Ghiai, Chief Executive Officer, Sekur Private Data, Ltd.’s (OTCQX: SWISF) (CSE: SKUR) (FRA: GDT0), talks with New to The Street TV’s Host Jane King about the Company’s end-to-end Swiss-hosted cybersecurity and internet privacy solutions for secure communications and data management. Alain informs viewers about a website, threatpost.com , an excellent resource to learn about current and ongoing cybersecurity hacks. The most recent comes from Telegram and Discord, with hackers gaining access to end-users’ devices through the apps built-in features. Hackers exploited Telegram’s mass broadcasting feature, which enabled them to steal information. SekurMessenger , with its SekurSend feature, is a solution for individuals and businesses looking for an encrypted close-loop program that ensures privacy. In October 2022, Sekur expects to roll out SekurMessenger/ SekurMail for companies and organizations as an enterprise platform with administrative capabilities that onboard their personnel quickly, efficiently, and cost-effectively. The encrypted close-loop private and secure message system platform gives a must-needed solution for businesses/organizations constantly under hack alerts. Alain told viewers to expect new product rollouts/upgrades, video tools , and website changes throughout the fall of 2022. The Company owns, controls, and operates its servers in Switzerland , a country with the most stringent privacy laws in the world. Sekur Private Data, Ltd. never mines/sells data, doesn’t use 3rd party software/hardware, and no phone number is needed. Sekur Private Data, Ltd. built its entire culture around privacy and security. The on-screen QR code is available during the show to download more info or visit Sekur Private Data, Ltd. - https://www.sekurprivatedata.com/ and http://www.Sekur.com .

About Fantom Foundation (CRYPTO: FTM) ($FTM):

Fantom Foundation (CRYPTO: FTM) ($FTM) is an open-source, decentralized Smart Contract platform for DApps and digital assets created as an alternative to Ethereum. Fantom aims to overcome the limitations of previous generation blockchains and balance three components: scalability, security, and decentralization. The project offers tools to simplify integrating existing DApps, a complex staking reward system, and built-in DeFi instruments. Fantom is a Layer-1 blockchain that uses a scratch-built consensus mechanism and independent consensus layer, Lachesis, to facilitate DeFi and related services based on smart contracts. Lachesis provides security for other layers, including Opera, Fantom’s EVM-compatible Smart Contract chain. Fantom’s key strengths are its performance and efficient transaction processing; transactions settle in 1-2 seconds, costing just a few cents per transaction. As a result, Fantom provides higher scalability but lower cost - https://fantom.foundation/ .

About Mikra Cellular Sciences :

Mikra Cellular Sciences (“Mikra”), a division of Lifeist Wellness, Inc. (TSXV: LFST) (FRANKFURT: M5B) (OTCMKTS: NXTTF), is a breakthrough Company seeking to unlock cellular potential and maximize the health of humans. Mikra intends to bridge the scientific gap between cellular health and consumer wellness and focuses on one’s health at the cellular level. Human cells are responsible for the overall functionality of human biology. Mikra continues to develop products that can enhance cellular absorption of key and need minerals and nutrients to improve health and wellness. CELLF™ product is clinically tested and engineered to bring balance to the body and mind on a cellular level - https://wearemikra.com/ . Lifeist Wellness, Inc. (TSXV: LFST) (FRANKFURT: M5B) (OTCMKTS: NXTTF) is sitting at the forefront of a post-pandemic wellness revolution, leveraging the advancements in science and technology to build breakthrough companies that transform human wellness. Its portfolio business units include CannMart, a B2B wholesale distribution business that facilitates recreational cannabis sales to Canadian provincial government control boards; CannMart Labs, a BHO extraction facility for the production of high-margin cannabis 2.0 products; the CannMart.com marketplace, which provides US customers with access to hemp-derived CBD and smoking accessories; Australian Vapes, the country’s largest online retailer of vaporizers and accessories; Findify, a leading AI-powered search and discovery platform; and Mikra, a biosciences and consumer wellness company seeking to develop innovative therapies for cellular health. Information on Lifeist and its businesses - www.lifeist.com , www.cannmart.com , www.australianvaporizers.com.au , www.wearemikra.com , and email: ir@lifeist.com .

About Pawtocol (CRYPTO: UPI) ($UPI) :



Pawtocol (CRYPTO: UPI) ($UPI) introduced to the pet industry a new era of blockchain technology that can educate and positively impact the global pet community. With the $UPI token, pet owners can create data-driven value owned and controlled by them in a decentralized, transparent, and digital ownership ecosystem. Pawtocol’s blockchain-powered solutions will always put the pet community first, generating support for shelters and rescues through the NFT marketplace. While improving the lives of pets and pet owners with their blockchain pet tag, community participant gets compensation, strengthening the Pawtocol community - https://pawtocol.com/ .

About Sekur Private Data Ltd. (OTCQX: SWISF) (CSE: SKUR) (FRA: GDT0):

Sekur Private Data, Ltd. (OTCQX: SWISF) (CSE: SKUR) (FRA: GDT0) is a Cybersecurity and Internet privacy provider of Swiss-hosted solutions for secure communications and secure data management. The Company distributes encrypted emails, secure messengers, secure communication tools, secure cloud-based storage, disaster recovery, and document management products. The Company sells and serves consumers, businesses, and governments worldwide through approved wholesalers, distributors, and telecommunications companies. Contact Sekur Private Data, Ltd. at corporate@globexdatagroup.com or visit https://www.sekurprivatedata.com and https://www.sekur.com .

About FMW Media:

FMW Media operates one of the longest-running US and International sponsored and Syndicated Nielsen Rated programming TV brands, “New to The Street” and its blockchain show “Exploring The Block.” Since 2009, these brands have run biographical interview segment shows across major U.S. Television networks. The paid-for-TV programming platforms can potentially reach over 540 million homes in the US and international markets. FMW’s New to The Street / Newsmax TV broadcasting platform airs its syndication on Sundays at 10 -11 AM ET. FMW is also one of the nation’s largest buyers of linear television, long and short-form paid programming - https://www.newsmaxtv.com/Shows/New-to-the-Street & https://www.newtothestreet.com/ .

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the following words: “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “ongoing,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “will,” “would,” or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. However, not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at which such performance or results are achieved. This press release should be considered in all filings of the Companies contained in the Edgar Archives of the Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov.

CONTACT:

FMW Media Contacts:

“New to The Street” Business Development Office

1-516-696-5900

Support@NewtoTheStreet.com



Bryan Johnson

+1 (631) 766-7462

Bryan@NewToTheStreet.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/eac09a1c-3ec2-4e45-95cd-498d2cdd2489