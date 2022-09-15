Hovnanian Enterprises to Present at Deutsche Bank’s 30th Annual Leveraged Finance Conference

Submit Release
/EIN News/ -- RED BANK, N.J., Sept. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE: HOV), a leading national homebuilder, announced that senior management will be participating in a fireside chat at Deutsche Bank’s 30th Annual Leveraged Finance Conference on Tuesday, September 20, 2022 at 4:35 p.m. ET.

The fireside chat will be webcast live through the “Investor Relations” section of Hovnanian Enterprises’ website at http://www.khov.com. It is suggested that participants access the webcast event page at least five minutes before the live event. For those who are not available to listen to the live webcast, an archive of the broadcast will be available under the “Past Events” section of the “Investor Relations” page on the Hovnanian website at http://www.khov.com.

About Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc.

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc., founded in 1959 by Kevork S. Hovnanian, is headquartered in Matawan, New Jersey and, through its subsidiaries, is one of the nation’s largest homebuilders with operations in Arizona, California, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Maryland, New Jersey, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Texas, Virginia, Washington, D.C. and West Virginia. The Company’s homes are marketed and sold under the trade name K. Hovnanian® Homes. Additionally, the Company’s subsidiaries, as developers of K. Hovnanian’s® Four Seasons communities, make the Company one of the nation’s largest builders of active lifestyle communities.

Additional information on Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. can be accessed through the “Investor Relations” section of the Hovnanian Enterprises’ website at http://www.khov.com. To be added to Hovnanian's investor e-mail list, please send an e-mail to IR@khov.com or sign up at http://www.khov.com.

Contact: J. Larry Sorsby Jeffrey T. O’Keefe
  Executive Vice President & CFO Vice President of Investor Relations
  732-747-7800 732-747-7800

                                                
                                         
                                                                 


