MegaFans Announces First-Generation Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Mint and Private Sale

MegaFans Sees High Demand With Sign-Ups for Its Initial NFT Offering (INO)

/EIN News/ -- SAN DIEGO, Sept. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MegaFans, the world's first mobile esports community, announces the final week before the minting of its first-generation NFTs (non-fungible tokens). MegaFans NFTs come with novel and valuable ownership perks and benefits for the platform's mobile esports community, collectors and developer partners, which enhance the esports tournament experience and benefits the players and holders of the unique NFT collection. More information can be found at the MegaFans website (https://megafans.io).

Since announcing the new NFT collection last week, MegaFans experienced early interest with over 1,000 sign-ups and pre-sale orders. Colin Bracey, co-founder and CTO, states, "We built a unique offering for holders to stake our NFTs and earn a percentage of the revenue from esports tournaments. We think the players and NFT collectors get it." Besides the primary utility offering, the MegaFans NFTs come with several other membership perks and benefits that include private and high-stakes tournaments, VIP services online and at special events, special appearances, and access to partner programs, with more to be announced in the future.

In addition to the release of its first-generation NFTs, for every 10 Ethereum of NFTs sold, MegaFans will be donating one NFT to Code To Inspire (CIT), an all-girls coding school in Afghanistan. CIT uses technology, education, and outreach to provide Afghan women with leverage in their fight for social, political, and economic equality.

MegaFans is an infrastructure platform for game developers, offering software as a service (SaaS) with its esports software development kit that spawns live tournaments inside games to generate revenue, increase retention, and player lifetime value (LTV) - the ultimate key performance indicator of gaming.

MegaFans (Mobile Esports Gaming Fanatics) is building the world's first mobile esports community using blockchain, cryptocurrency and NFTs in a play-to-earn environment for gamers, collectors, and developers — where three billion daily active users can play, compete, and win prizes. MegaFans offers turnkey solutions for game publishers that increase monetization and retention by enriching the players' experience and their communities. MegaFans' mantra is "Esports for All!", which focuses on underserved markets around the world. MegaFans uses a leaderboard format that features multiple tournaments simultaneously, to an infinite number of players globally, no matter what skill level or geo-location. Links to MegaFans' social media and company channels can be found at https://linktr.ee/megafans_esports.

PR Contact:

Stephanie Burns

The Wyld Agency

stephanie@thewyldagency.com

Related Images











Image 1: MegaFans









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment