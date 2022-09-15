Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,871 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 244,858 in the last 365 days.

MegaFans Announces First-Generation Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Mint and Private Sale

MegaFans Sees High Demand With Sign-Ups for Its Initial NFT Offering (INO)

/EIN News/ -- SAN DIEGO, Sept. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MegaFans, the world's first mobile esports community, announces the final week before the minting of its first-generation NFTs (non-fungible tokens). MegaFans NFTs come with novel and valuable ownership perks and benefits for the platform's mobile esports community, collectors and developer partners, which enhance the esports tournament experience and benefits the players and holders of the unique NFT collection. More information can be found at the MegaFans website (https://megafans.io).

Since announcing the new NFT collection last week, MegaFans experienced early interest with over 1,000 sign-ups and pre-sale orders. Colin Bracey, co-founder and CTO, states, "We built a unique offering for holders to stake our NFTs and earn a percentage of the revenue from esports tournaments. We think the players and NFT collectors get it." Besides the primary utility offering, the MegaFans NFTs come with several other membership perks and benefits that include private and high-stakes tournaments, VIP services online and at special events, special appearances, and access to partner programs, with more to be announced in the future.   

In addition to the release of its first-generation NFTs, for every 10 Ethereum of NFTs sold, MegaFans will be donating one NFT to Code To Inspire (CIT), an all-girls coding school in Afghanistan. CIT uses technology, education, and outreach to provide Afghan women with leverage in their fight for social, political, and economic equality.

MegaFans is an infrastructure platform for game developers, offering software as a service (SaaS) with its esports software development kit that spawns live tournaments inside games to generate revenue, increase retention, and player lifetime value (LTV) - the ultimate key performance indicator of gaming. 

MegaFans (Mobile Esports Gaming Fanatics) is building the world's first mobile esports community using blockchain, cryptocurrency and NFTs in a play-to-earn environment for gamers, collectors, and developers — where three billion daily active users can play, compete, and win prizes. MegaFans offers turnkey solutions for game publishers that increase monetization and retention by enriching the players' experience and their communities. MegaFans' mantra is "Esports for All!", which focuses on underserved markets around the world. MegaFans uses a leaderboard format that features multiple tournaments simultaneously, to an infinite number of players globally, no matter what skill level or geo-location. Links to MegaFans' social media and company channels can be found at https://linktr.ee/megafans_esports.

PR Contact: 
Stephanie Burns
The Wyld Agency
stephanie@thewyldagency.com

Related Images






Image 1: MegaFans



This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment


MegaFans

MegaFans

You just read:

MegaFans Announces First-Generation Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Mint and Private Sale

Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.