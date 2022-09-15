The Increase In The Sales Of Fruits And Vegetables Globally Is Expected To Drive The Edible Films And Coatings Market As Per The Business Research Company's Edible Films And Coatings Global Market Report 2022

TBRC’s market research report covers edible films and coatings market size, edible films and coatings market forecasts, major edible films and coatings companies and their market share, key strategies to undertake, and more.

/EIN News/ -- LONDON, Sept. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to The Business Research Company’s research report on the edible films and coatings market, the increase in the sales of fruits and vegetables across the globe is expected to propel the growth of the edible films and coating market going forward. Fruits and vegetables are the sources of food that are obtained from plants. Edible films and coatings are used for the packing of fruits and vegetables as they increase the shelf life and are eco-friendly. According to a report by FreshPlaza, a Netherlands-based media platform for the fresh produce industry, the sale of organic fresh produce reached $2.3 billion in the first quarter of 2022, an increase of 4% from previous years. This increase in the sales of fruits and vegetables across the globe is driving the edible films and coatings market growth.



Request for a sample of the global edible films and coatings market report

The global edible films and coatings market size is expected to grow from $2.75 billion in 2021 to $2.94 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.2%. The global edible films and coatings market size is expected to grow to $3.91 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 7.3%.

Technological advancement is a key trend gaining popularity in the edible films and coatings market. Major companies operating in the edible films and coatings market are focusing on product innovation with innovative technologies to strengthen their position in the edible films and coatings market. For instance, in April 2021, AgroFresh Solutions Inc, a US-based food freshness and quality solutions provider, launched a new plant-based film called VitaFresh Botanicals – Life Ultra that uses a new innovative technology involving a nanoemulsion process that generates smaller particles, thereby offering a superior coating of foods and more protection. This product ensures the freshness of the product, reduces dehydration and reduces the food loss reduction for certain tropical fruits.

Major Players in the edible films and coatings market are Tate & Lyle PLC, DuPont de Nemours Inc., Dohler Group, Koninklijke DSM NV, Cargill Incorporated, Ingredion Incorporated, Watson Inc., Kerry Group PLC, Ashland INC, JRF Technology LLC, BluWrap, CP Kelco, Nagase & Co. Ltd, FMC Corporation, and MonoSol LLC.

The global edible films and coatings market research is segmented by ingredient type into protein, polysaccharides, lipids, composites; by application into dairy products, bakery and confectionery, fruits and vegetables, meat, poultry, and seafood, other; by end-user into food and beverage, pharmaceuticals.

North America was the largest region in the edible films and coatings market in 2021. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the global edible films and coatings market during the forecast period. The regions covered in the global edible films and coatings industry overview are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Edible Films And Coatings Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provide edible films and coatings market overviews, analyze and forecast market size and growth for the whole market, edible films and coatings market segments and geographies, edible films and coatings market trends, edible films and coatings market drivers, edible films and coatings market restraints, edible films and coatings market leading competitors’ revenues, profiles and market shares in over 1,000 industry reports, covering over 2,500 market segments and 60 geographies.

The report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Not the market you are looking for? Check out some similar market intelligence reports:

Fruit And Nut Farming Global Market Report 2022 – By Type (Orange Groves, Citrus Groves, Noncitrus Fruit And Tree Nut Farming), By Application (Hypermarkets/Supermarkets, Convenience Stores, Other Applications), By Farming Process (Organic Fruit And Nut Farming, Traditional Farming ) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

Dried Fruits Global Market Report 2022 – By Type (Apricots, Dates, Raisins, Figs, Berries, Other Types), By Category (Conventional, Organic), By Application (Confectioneries, Dairy Products, Bakery Products, Snacks And Bars, Desserts, Cereals, Other Applications) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

Produce Packaging Global Market Report 2022 – By Packaging Type (Corrugated Boxes, Bags And Liners, Plastic Containers, Trays, Other Packaging Types), By Application (Food Grains, Vegetables, Fruits), By End User, Growers Or Shippers, Re-Packers, Retail Stores) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

Interested to know more about The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company is a market intelligence firm that excels in company, market, and consumer research. Located globally it has specialist consultants in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services, chemicals, and technology.

The World’s Most Comprehensive Database

The Business Research Company’s flagship product, Global Market Model, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets which help its users assess supply-demand gaps.





The Business Research Company Europe: +44 207 1930 708 Asia: +91 8897263534 Americas: +1 315 623 0293 Email: info@tbrc.info LinkedIn: https://bit.ly/3b7850r Twitter: https://bit.ly/3b1rmjS Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheBusinessResearchCompany YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ Blog: http://blog.tbrc.info/