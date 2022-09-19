HBCU CDAC’s Clean Energy Initiative Introduces the Smart Flower Display
White House Initiative on Historically Black Colleges and Universities 2022 National HBCU Week
We are furthering our commitment through the placement of this high-tech robotic infrastructure both on and off campuses in partnership with host HBCUs and other minority-serving institutions.”WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, September 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This week boasts the largest display of the White House's National HBCU Week Conference has seen. The HBCU Clean Energy Initiative is showcasing its SmartFlower Solar at the 2022 National HBCU Conference Week hosted by the White House Initiative on Advancing Educational Equity, Excellence, and Economic Opportunity through Historically Black Colleges and Universities. The Smartflower’s architectural design, capacity, and smartphone control access is projected to upgrade solar technology of the future.
The SmartFlower is a low-cost, battery-powered plant that can be controlled through a smartphone application. This SmartFlower system has an annual energy output of 3,800-6,200 kWh and is the world’s only solar solution to use an all-in-one, sculptural design and intelligent solution to produce clean, sustainable energy. Standing as a monument to iconic design, the sculptural form moves throughout the day, dynamically interacting with light and shadow.
SmartFlower uses advanced robotics and automation to intelligently track the sun, making up to 40% more energy than traditional stationary solar panels. Henry Golatt, HBCU CDAC Chief of Strategy and Partnerships adds, “ As a national non-profit community economic development intermediary deploying the SmartFlower Solar, we are furthering our commitment to these core tenants through the placement of this high-tech robotic infrastructure both on and off campuses in partnership with host HBCUs and other minority-serving institutions. We fully anticipate that with these deployments we will continue to see a proportionate increase in the participation of an equitable clean energy transition. Finally, we are hopeful that with these place-based strategies we will continue to attract additional partners that will allow us to scale our work to impact all HBCUs. ” In addition, every day at sunset, Smartflower will automatically fold up and clean itself to maintain peak solar utilization.
The Solar display will be a demonstration of a new technology that could be used to improve the energy efficiency of HBCU buildings. HBCU Clean Energy Initiative hopes to use the Smart Flower at the 2022 National HBCU Week Conference to demonstrate the benefits of clean energy and to help university administrators learn more about the technology. “ As a national intermediary and conduit that bridges these communities to ensure an equitable, just, and sustainable future, what better way to show our appreciation to the leadership of HBCUs, MSIs, and the communities they serve. Innovative solar appliances like the SmartFlower Solar allow our most vulnerable communities to not only demonstrate their environmental commitment but show their alignment with the country’s global initiatives. ” states Karen Soares, CEI Program Director. Teaching about the Smart Flower’s energy efficiency benefits is the goal for team behind the technology. HBCU Clean Energy Initiative's plans to extend its commitment to sustainability through the future partnerships with HBCUs and Minority Serving Institutions that are interested in using the SmartFlower Solar’s technology.
About HBCU Community Development Action Coalition (CDAC)
The HBCU Community Development Action Coalition w as developed to help bring stakeholders together such as HBCU's, MSI's (minority-serving institutions), CD Cs (Community Development Corporations), a nd the Community Economic Development Industry. By connecting these organizations, HBCU CDAC helps build long-term economic opportunities for the HBCU/MSI students, small businesses near the campuses, and the broader surrounding community.
Our organization tackles programs like financial education, green energy, opportunity zone funding, and helping small businesses thrive in financially underdeveloped corridors around HBCUs and MSIs. But we need the support of individuals, corporations, government agencies, and foundations to continue this vital work.
About White House Initiative on Advancing Educational Equity, Excellence, and Economic
Opportunity through Historically Black Colleges and Universities The Initiative shall work closely with the Executive Office of the President on key Administration priorities related to advancing educational equity, excellence, and economic opportunity through HBCUs, in partnership with HBCU leaders, representatives, students, and alumni.
