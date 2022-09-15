Press Releases

09/15/2022

Attorney General Tong and DCP Commissioner Seagull Announce Court Order Blocking Solar Wolf from Doing Business in Connecticut Until it Responds to Consumer Protection Investigation

Office of the Attorney General and Department of Consumer Protection Advise Victims of Recourse Options

(Hartford, CT) -- Attorney General William Tong and Department of Consumer Protection Commissioner Michelle H. Seagull today announced an investigation into and enforcement against unfair and deceptive sales practices of Auburn, Massachusetts-based solar company Solar Wolf Energy, Inc. over failures to complete, or even begin, promised residential work.

Multiple Connecticut consumers complained to the Office of the Attorney General and the Department of Consumer Protection that Solar Wolf took their high-priced deposits for residential solar or related projects and failed to complete—or in some cases start—the work contracted for. Solar Wolf failed to return deposits, which for some consumers were as high as $25,000 or more.

“Our office received multiple complaints from Connecticut consumers that this company took costly deposits, failed to perform the work it promised, and then failed to make its customers whole. We are also aware of reports that this spring, just days after Solar Wolf assured its customers it remained open for business, it closed its doors and stopped responding to consumers. Solar Wolf took the hard-earned money of Connecticut families looking to reduce their high electric bills and completely failed to deliver upon contractual obligations. The Attorney General’s Office is committed to protecting consumers from such abusive practices,” said Attorney General Tong.

“Many people are interested in residential solar power for potential cost and energy savings, but consumers have told us Solar Wolf isn’t living up to their end of the deal,” said DCP Commissioner Michelle H. Seagull. “We encourage consumers interested in solar energy to do their research, read reviews and take time to understand the contracts and agreements offered by solar companies prior to signing anything or paying high deposits.”

After Solar Wolf failed to respond to an investigative demand, the Attorney General obtained a Superior Court order blocking Solar Wolf from selling, advertising, offering, or marketing goods or services in Connecticut until it obtains permission from the court.

It is a violation of both the Connecticut Home Improvement Act and the Connecticut Unfair Trade Practices Act when a home improvement contractor fails to perform substantial work and then fails to refund a consumer’s deposit funds within ten days of a written request. Connecticut consumers with uncollectible judgments or orders against such companies may be entitled to apply to the Department of Consumer Protection’s Home Improvement Guaranty Fund to receive compensation. Consumers may contact the Department of Consumer Protection at dcp.investigations@ct.gov for more information. Consumers should also report Solar Wolf collecting deposits but not performing substantial work to ag.consprot@ct.gov.

Assistant Attorneys General Lauren Bidra and Joe Gasser, Legal Investigator Caylee Ribeiro, Paralegal Specialist Casey Rybak, and Deputy Associate Attorney General Mike Wertheimer, head of the Consumer Protection Section, assisted the Attorney General in this matter.



