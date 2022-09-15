Early Toxicity Testing Market High Growth Opportunities 2021, Emerging Trends, Forecast 2025

Early toxicity testing market accounted for $739 million in 2017, and is expected to reach $1,301 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 7.3% from 2018 to 2025.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, September 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “early toxicity testing market by category, gender and distribution channel: opportunity analysis and industry forecast, 2021–2027,” the early toxicity testing market accounted for $739 million in 2017, and is expected to reach $1,301 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 7.3% from 2018 to 2025.

Increase in R&D activities in healthcare, surge in stringency of regulatory authorities concerning public healthcare welfare, and rise in adoption of in vitro model and early toxicity testing have boosted the growth of the early toxicity testing market. However, the limitations of preclinical testing hamper the market growth. On the contrary, technological advancements in the field of early toxicity testing are expected to create lucrative opportunities in the near future.

Based on end users, the report bifurcates into the pharmaceuticals industry, diagnostics industry, food industry, chemicals industry, cosmetics industry, and other industries. The pharmaceutical industry is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR by 2025 and projected to hold the largest share in 2025, contributing about two-thirds of the total market. This is attributed to rise in number of clinical trials for drug development. However, the cosmetic industry is projected to portray a CAGR of 9.8% during the study period.

In vitro segment dominates the market

The in vitro segment held the largest share in 2017, contributing nearly half of the total market, as it permits more detailed and convenient analysis. However, the in-silico segment is projected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 9.3% during the forecast period, owing to introduction of artificial intelligence in the field and need for alternative testing method to check toxicity of chemicals. The report includes an in-depth analysis of the in-vivo segment.

Cosmetics industry to manifest the fastest CAGR through 2025

The cosmetics industry segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR of 9.7% during the forecast period. This is pertaining to a recent ban on the sale of cosmetics that had animal-tested, which has boosted the development of in vitro and in silico methods as an alternative to test the toxicity of cosmetics. However, the pharmaceuticals industry segment held the largest share in 2017, contributing nearly three-fourths of the total market. The report includes an in-depth analysis of the segments such as food industry, chemicals industry, cosmetics industry, and others.

The report analyzes the leading market players including Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Agilent Technologies Inc., Merck & Co., Inc., Becton, Danaher Corporation, The Jackson Laboratory, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Quest Diagnostics Incorporation, Charles River Laboratories International Incorporation, Dickinson And Company, and Evotec Ag.

The report splits into technique, end users, and geography. On the basis of technique, the report divides into in vivo, in vitro, and in silico. Moreover, the in vitro technique is further segmented into enzyme toxicity assays, bacterial toxicity assays, cell-based ELISA and western blots, tissues culture assays, receptor binding assays, and other assays. The in vivo segment dominated the market in 2015 and is expected to continue its dominance throughout the study period.

