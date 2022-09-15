Submit Release
Manchin, Capito Announce $6.4 Million for West Virginia University at Parkersburg Job Training Programs

September 15, 2022

Washington, DC – U.S. Senators Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV), both members of the Senate Appropriations Committee, today announced $6,488,966 through the U.S. Department of Labor (DOL) for West Virginia University at Parkersburg. This funding will be administered by the department’s Employment and Training Administration (ETA), and will help expand career and technical education programs.


“I am pleased the Department of Labor is investing more than $6.4 million in West Virginia University at Parkersburg to help expand their career and technical education programs and ensure every student has the skills they need to succeed in good-paying, long-term jobs,” Senator Manchin said. “I look forward to seeing the positive impacts of this funding for years to come and as a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, I will continue advocating for resources to support career and education programs across the Mountain State.”


“A strong workforce is essential to fostering economic development in our communities, and this funding for West Virginia University at Parkersburg will help prepare our students for life after graduation,” Senator Capito said. “It’s great to see DOL support initiatives important to our state, and I look forward to the impact this will create.” 

