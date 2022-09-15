Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,895 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 244,838 in the last 365 days.

Manchin Announces $1.6 Million from American Rescue Plan for Broadband Expansion in Randolph, Tucker Counties

September 15, 2022

Washington, DC – Today, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV), member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, announced $1,681,161 from the Economic Development Administration (EDA) Coal Communities Commitment Program for the Woodlands Development Group in Elkins, West Virginia. The funding was made possible through the American Rescue Plan and will support broadband expansion in Randolph and Tucker counties. The project is expected to create 75 jobs, save 82 jobs and generate $13.8 million in private investment.


“Access to affordable, reliable broadband is vital to the success and growth of our communities across West Virginia, which is why I am pleased the EDA is supporting the Woodlands Development Group’s efforts to boost connectivity in Randolph and Tucker Counties,” said Senator Manchin. “West Virginia continues to see the benefits of critical American Rescue Plan investments that spur economic development and create good-paying, long-term jobs, and I look forward to seeing the positive impacts of this funding for our communities.”  


The EDA’s Coal Communities Commitment Program was made possible through the American Rescue Plan and supports coal-reliant communities across the country through targeted local investments. The investments drive economic expansion and job creation in new industry sectors while accelerating recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.


A timeline of Senator Manchin’s work to expand broadband access can be found here.
Next Article Previous Article

You just read:

Manchin Announces $1.6 Million from American Rescue Plan for Broadband Expansion in Randolph, Tucker Counties

Distribution channels: U.S. Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.