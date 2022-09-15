Notice of Meeting: U.S. Advisory Commission on Public Diplomacy

The U.S. Advisory Commission on Public Diplomacy (ACPD) will hold an in-person public meeting with optional online viewing on Friday, September 23, 2022, from 12:00 p.m. until 1:15 p.m. During the meeting, a panel of policy and academic experts will discuss public diplomacy efforts to counter disinformation effects in sub-Saharan Africa.

This meeting is open to the public, including the media and members and staff of governmental and non-governmental organizations. The event will take place at the International Student House of Washington, DC at 1825 R St. NW, Washington, DC. Please register for the in-person event here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/pd-approaches-to-countering-disinformation-in-sub-saharan-africa-tickets-400075385247. Doors will open at 11:30 AM. There will be an option to view the event virtually by accessing the Zoom link in the Eventbrite invitation.

Congress created the bipartisan ACPD panel in 1948 to appraise U.S. government activities intended to understand, inform, and influence foreign publics. The Commission conducts research that provides honest assessments of public diplomacy efforts, and disseminates findings through reports, white papers, and other publications. It also holds public symposia that generate informed discussions on public diplomacy issues. The Commission reports to the President, Secretary of State, and Congress.

For more information on the ACPD, its congressionally mandated annual reports, or the upcoming public meeting, please visit https://www.state.gov/bureaus-offices/under-secretary-for-public-diplomacy-and-public-affairs/united-states-advisory-commission-on-public-diplomacy/.