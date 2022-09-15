Commemorating the International Day of Democracy

On this International Day of Democracy, we underscore our support for democracy as we strive toward a more equitable, inclusive, and sustainable world.

The United States places democracy and human rights at the center of our foreign policy; they are essential elements in achieving and sustaining peace and stability the world over. Our commitment is firm and grounded in our own experience as a democracy—imperfect, but continuously striving for a more perfect union. We know that free and democratic societies have healthier citizens, less violent conflict, and more prosperous communities. Indeed, democracy delivers for the many, not the few.

To demonstrate that democracy best addresses the greatest challenges of our time, President Biden will bring together government, civil society, and private sector leaders from a diverse group of the world’s democracies at a virtual Summit for Democracy this December. As the President has said, “…we must start with diplomacy rooted in America’s most cherished values: defending freedom, championing opportunity, upholding universal rights, respecting the rule of law, and treating every person with dignity.”

A thriving democracy also depends on open and vibrant civic space, in which people – all people – can advocate for their rights and hold the government to account with equal rights and without discrimination. The rule of law, free and fair elections, freedom of expression, and freedom of the press are cornerstones of a healthy democracy and the right of all.

Whether heading to the polls to vote, exposing corruption, or peacefully rallying around a common cause, people in every corner of the globe bring to life the basic tenets of democracy every day. On this Day of Democracy, we recognize that these efforts are critical to defend, strengthen, and renew democracy.