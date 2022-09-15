North America Cold Chain Market Size, Share, Growth 2022-2027, Bolstered by Introduction of Advanced Technologies

North America Cold Chain Market Share

SHERIDAN, WY, USA, September 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “North America Cold Chain Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027”, offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the North America cold chain market size. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the global market.

Cold Chain Market Size in North America

The North America cold chain market size reached US$ 61.8 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 99.7 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 8.6% during 2022-2027. A cold chain system is a low temperature-controlled supply chain network with an unbroken and uninterrupted series of storage, refrigerated production, and distribution activities. It helps maintain the quality of products at a desired low temperature. Cold chains preserve, ensure, and extend the shelf life of temperature-sensitive products, such as agricultural produce, frozen food, seafood, chemicals, photographic films, and pharmaceutical products. It also maintains product-specific environmental parameters, such as humidity, carbon dioxide, and oxygen. As a result, the cold chain is witnessing a significant demand across the food and beverage (F&B), pharmaceutical, and chemical industries.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Market Trends:

The rising penetration of connected devices and rapid automation of refrigerated warehouses are some of the key factors driving the market growth in North America. The changing dietary habits due to the rising prevalence of lifestyle diseases has surged the demand for food products with high levels of proteins, minerals, vitamins, and good fats, which, in turn, is boosting the market growth. In line with this, the potency of vaccines and biopharmaceuticals requires temperature-controlled packaging, transportation, and storage, which has further surged the demand for cold chains across the region, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic. Apart from this, the growing number of clinical trials employing temperature-sensitive materials, such as tissue and blood samples, and rapid technological advancements are factors providing an impetus to the market growth.

Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape with Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the North America cold chain market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

• Americold Logistics

• Lineage Logistics

• United States Cold Storage Inc.

• Versacold Logistics Services

• Agro Merchants Group

• Interstate Warehousing, Inc

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the North America cold chain market on the basis of service type, temperature, end user and country.

Breakup by Service Type:

• Refrigerated Storage

• Refrigerated Transport

Breakup by Temperature:

• Chilled

• Frozen

Breakup by End User:

• Meat and Seafood

• Dairy and Frozen Products

• Fruits and Vegetables

• Bakery and Confectionery

• Pharmaceuticals

• Others

Breakup by Country:

• United States

• Canada

Key Highlights of the Report:

• Market Performance (2016-2021)

• Market Outlook (2022-2027)

• Market Trends

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• Impact of COVID-19

• Value Chain Analysis

• Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

