Don't Get Caught Without an International Driving License in the EU with your UK Driver's License

UNITED KINGDOM, September 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- If you're planning on driving Outside the United Kingdom, make sure you have an International Driving License. Otherwise, you could be caught and fined.

With the Brexit transition period ending on December 31st, 2020, now is the time to make sure you have an up-to-date international driving license if you're planning on driving in the EU with your UK driving License.

Driving in the UK is very different from driving in other countries. The roads are narrower and the traffic can be much heavier. That's why it's important to have an International Driving License when driving outside the UK so you must carry your International Driver License when driving outside of the UK.

An International Driving License is not the same as a regular driver's license. It's a special license that allows you to drive in certain countries. If you're caught driving without one in some EU states with your IDP you could be fined up to £5,000 and in some places like Dubai, you might be arrested.

If you're caught driving without an international driving license, don't panic. There are a few steps you can take to minimize the consequences.

First, try to calm down and stay calm. This will help you think more clearly and make better decisions.

Next, pull over to the side of the road and turn on your hazard lights. This will let other drivers know that you are stopped and help them avoid hitting you.

You can also call a friend or family member who can come pick you up. If you're in a foreign country, call your embassy or consulate. They can help you find other transportation options.

Finally, be prepared to pay any fines or fees associated with driving without a license. In some countries, this can be quite expensive.

Whether you’re planning on driving in the United Kingdom for business or pleasure, it’s important to be aware of the local driving laws and customs. While the UK driving experience is similar to that in other countries, there are still some key differences that all visitors should be aware of.

And same goes when you travel outside of the UK with your UK driving License

Here are a few things you need to know about driving in the UK:

-The UK has a left-hand drive system, which can take some getting used to for visitors from right-hand drive countries.

-All speed limits are displayed in miles per hour.

-Seat belts are mandatory for all passengers.

-The use of mobile phones while driving is illegal.

Here's what you need to know about getting an international driving license to drive outside of the EU :

-You must be 18 years old or older to apply.

-You will need to provide your head passport-size photo.

-You will need to fill out an application form.

-You will need to present your valid driver's license from your home country.

-The cost of an international driving license varies by country but is typically around £20-£60.

So if you're planning on driving outside the UK, make sure you get an International Driving License before your trip. It could save you a lot of money and hassle.